One Of My Favorite Hallmark Movies Ever Is Getting A Sequel Just In Time For Spooky Season

We’re still a few months away from getting into the upcoming Christmas movie schedule, but there’s still a lot more on the horizon for Hallmark this fall than you might guess. Lacey Chabert sent a sweet post this week announcing not one, but two, fall events for fans to get excited about as we start heading toward spooky season in the coming weeks, and one is a sequel to a Hallmark movie I have to talk about.

Lacey Chabert took to her Instagram to share the big news, stating her upcoming Hallmark movie Haul Out The Halloween is on the way to the fall schedule. I could not be more enthusiastic about that title, given the humor, the cast, and the general trajectory of the first two movies has been an absolute delight. Here’s her response to Hallmark’s original post:

In addition, the Groomsmen trilogy is finally coming to the actual network months after its exclusive premiere on Hallmark+. I’ve stated before I’m not a fan of this exclusive streaming strategy as someone who still has a subscription to network and cable TV, but it looks like in this case we’ll get the content via a second run months later.

Why Lacey Chabert’s Haul Franchise Deserves A Fun, Halloween-Themed Installment

Obviously, I’m most excited for Haul Out The Halloween, as it will mark the third movie in a series from the person who is certainly the most popular and probably the most prodigious Hallmark star.

Three short years ago, Lacey Chabert teamed up with other network favorite Wes Brown to create Haul Out The Holly, a delightful holiday comedy romp about two people at odds over some HOA decorating. When Chabert’s Emily ends up housesitting for her parents over the holidays, she doesn’t quite realize she’s signed up to a lane known for over-the-top Christmas decorations. However, she soon learns the HOA means business.

Insofar as Hallmark plots go, this movie goes much more for straight comedy than a lot of the other Hallmark movies I’ve seen. I also like that it’s charming, and its plot is quite a bit more outside-the-box than other movies the network has produced. Though I must note it still follows the common trajectory of returning to one’s hometown fans have come to know and love from Hallmark originals around the holidays.

The flick was so popular it already spawned one sequel called Haul Out The Holly: Lit Up!, which was also pretty fun. (Though less of a straight up Top 10 for me like the first one is.) Now, we’re getting the Halloween version of the flick.

To sweeten the pot a little, Chabert, who also executive produces the movies, has enlisted the help of her pal and former Disney child star Kimberly J. Brown for her latest. Disneyphiles may already remember Brown for a spade of early aughts DCOM movies, most famously the Halloweentown franchise.

She’s a bit of a Halloween queen, but she may be well on her way to becoming a Hallmark queen, as well. In fact, she and her Halloweentown co-star and real-life husband Daniel Kountz, who played Kalabar’s son in the second movie in the four-flick franchise, will both be appearing together in Haul Out The Halloween. So, the whole thing marks a reunion of sorts.

If you’ve been pumped for The Groomsmen trilogy, it will hit the Hallmark schedule with The Groomsman First Look on September 6th. The second and third movies will air on the 2025 TV schedule on September 13th and September 20th, respectively. The lineup is part of six new movies coming down the pipeline to kick off the network’s “Fall in Love” promo, and we’ll bring you more info as it drops!