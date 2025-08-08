Twisted Metal's Cast Talked To Me About That 'Weird As Hell' Orgy Scene, And The Details Are Both Hilarious And Icky

Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet watched Twisted Metal Season 2’s fourth episode with a Peacock subscription, so be warned!

Following its three-episode Season 2 debut, which featured a literary cameo from the family-friendly book series The Baby-Sitters Club, which Anthony Mackie’s John obsessed over, the action-comedy eschewed all-ages subject matter for a motherfluffing orgy in its fourth installment. It brought a totally different kind of action for quite a few characters, such as Quiet, John and Stu, and easily topped the first season’s amusingly gross ball-pit sex scene.

Twisted Metal’s cast and showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith talked to CinemaBlend ahead of the season hitting the 2025 TV schedule, and I couldn’t possibly make it through those conversations without putting a heated spotlight on Episode 4, “LZGTBZY.” Check out the video above and read on!

Stephanie Beatriz On Quiet And John's Hottest Sex Scene Yet

In the episode, Stephanie Beatriz's Quiet and Anthony Mackie's John infiltrate a group of horned-up insiders who are posing as outsiders, all to gain access to better weaponry. Upon fooling the group's leader Emperor, portrayed by Jon Daly — no, not Happy Gilmore 2 highlight John Daly, but the comedian — the protagonists soon realize they're not just surrounded by strangely dressed weirdos, but they stumbled across a genuine orgy.

Quiet and John are able to avoid mixing bodily fluids with others for a while, but the pheromones take over, and they end up banging it out in front of a rather lovely wall of fire. When I asked Beatriz how this scene compared to knocking boots in a ball pit for Season 1, she told me:

I mean, both were very sweaty. The one in the middle of the fire was definitely hotter in terms of actual heat around us. The cool thing about this season of Twisted Metal is we tried to do as much practically as we could, to make stuff really look real and really feel real, gritty, honest. So that fire, that fire was really going. It was hot. It was not cold in that room.

If you thought a professional like Stephanie Beatriz would balk at the idea of faux intimacy with Anthony Mackie amidst so many flames, think again. In the scheme of things, though, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine vet said that sequence was basically par for the course in a show that goes as hard on batshit storytelling as Twisted Metal. She continued:

But, you know, it's sort of like anything, you kind of just go, 'Oh, okay, so that's what we're doing.' Especially with this show, because so many things that are written in the scripts are absolutely unhinged, bonkers, bananas. And you just go, 'Okay, yeah, sure. Where should I stand?'

Considering Twisted Metal skews more PG-13 than a hard R with its subject matter, it was wild to see an orgy play out with minimal nudity on display, even though there were definitely plenty of scantily clad bodies throughout. Beatriz told me some of those bodies were not as well-kept as others, which made for a smelly experience.

I mean, they were...they really...ehhh. A small room: some people are really great with their physical hygiene, some people maybe have a lesson or two to learn. Real close quarters with people's butts. It was very funny a couple times. I mean, I think the scene is really, really funny. As written on the page, it is hilarious, but as executed on screen, it is so ridiculous. A level of ridiculous that I kept looking around and thinking like, 'Is this for real? Are we really doing this? This is so ridiculous.' It was great. It was a lot of fun.

In an era where intimacy coordinators are a regular and expected part of the filming process, one can only hope that hygeine coordinators will be mandated soon as well.

Showrunner MIchael Jonathan Smith Talks The 'Horny Heist' And The Fun Idea Anthony Mackie

Showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith told me that the concept of a horny heist was one the creative team really wanted to nail down this season, semi-pun semi-intended. But talking and planning for an idea like that is on a wholly different level from actually pulling off (also semi-intended) such a large-scale endeavor. Here's how he put it:

We always talked about, we really love the idea of the 'horny heist.' The idea that they're wanting to steal these special weapons, and the longer it goes, the hornier they get. We just thought it was really funny, this idea that the orgy is these Insiders posing as Outsiders. First of all, getting these extras to do it was a whole thing in and of it itself, and I think there was actually a moment where some of the extras got a little too nude, and we had to quickly run in to be like, 'We could see too much. I could see your globe, sir. Cover up.' But everyone was so game, so excited.

You can't have a bunch of half-naked eggs standing around if you don't want to make a naked omelet, amirite? Wait, no, that's not how that saying goes. Maybe it's something about not fucking your chickens before they've hatched? I'll look it up later.

On the opposite end of the spectrum from accidental nudity, Smith laughed while telling me that it wasn't solely background actors involved, as several members of the show's crew volunteered to take part. He continued:

I think some of our crew took a little money and got involved, but everyone was so game and was so excited to do it, and everyone had so much fun. It smelled amazing in there. [Laughs.] But it was really, really fun. We really just loved the energy of John and Quiet, who had kind of broken up before this, being in this scene and just kind of being surrounded by the very thing they didn't want to do.

I can't say I've ever had any kind of makeup sex that compared to what went down in this episode, and I doubt we'll see anything similar in any other upcoming video game adaptations. (Although I'll give Nintendo all the kudos in Hyrule if the Legend of Zelda movie attempst a similar sequence.)

Michael Jonathan Smith shared that one of the funniest details from the episode — John and Quiet's in-tandem shimmying and scooting across the floor — was Mackie's idea. As Smith put it:

Anthony and Stephanie scooting through it was just so funny, and they were so game to do it. I think it was actually Anthony's idea to be on all fours in front of Stephanie and punch that way. It was his pitch, and he was so game to do it, which I love. So it was really fun to shoot that scene. And, yeah, it was a blast.

The way they moved around should enter the annals of camp games like three-legged sack races and the like. We can call it The Doggystyle Shuffle or something.

Joe Seanoa And Mike Mitchell Talk Stu Being King Of The Orgy And Filming Comedic Nude Scenes

Not that Quiet and John were the only characters who actually got busy during "LZGTBZY." Mike Mitchell's loyal and bumbling dimbulb Stu also found himself in the midst of abject affection after he and Joe Seanoa's Sweet Tooth also infiltrated the rowdy event. While the masked killer was busy fighting off Dollface in back rooms, Stu found himself to be a lust magnet before long.

When I asked Seanoa and Mitchell about filming the episode, the WWE and AEW vet joked that he wasn't allowed in the area, but that he was rooting for his co-star from the sidelines.

JOE SEANOA: Well, they wouldn't let me on set because, you know, obviously you have to be respectful to the intimacy coordinator and Mitch's wishes, so whatever. . . . I was rooting from outside the hangar. I was like, 'Get 'em, Mitch, yeah!' I was really trying to [be like] Tyson, get him hyped up for the for the role.

MIKE MITCHELL: You know what's crazy is that, as a big guy — and Joe, it did work; I was hyped up and I was ripping my shirt off every day — but as a big man, I've done so many more scenes, like, I've had so many scenes in my underwear, or like basically nude, that I'm shocked that this has happened to me over the course of time. I was on the show Love on Netflix, and I was basically...you see almost everything in that show. Here, it was the same thing. I was a little self-conscious, but you know, Joe does this every episode. Joe is shirtless all the time.

JOE SEANOA: Yeah, but you know, us in the biz, we do call you a bit of a flesh merchant. You know what I mean? You kind of do flaunt it a lot in a lot of your projects. I'm just saying, like, 'Reel it in a little bit, bud.'

Anybody familiar with the sketch comedy group the Birthday Boys (and their IFC series) is probably also aware of Mitch's sporadic bouts with nudity for comedy's sake. Total flesh merchant behavior, amirite?

Both actors talked about how, depsite Quiet and John's sex scene happening in front of a wall of fire, it wasn't quite as hot in the building while filming their scenes.

MIKE MITCHELL: The only issue is that, we've said this, but it was freezing cold the day, so you could cut glass with our nips that day

JOE SEANOA: Yeah, absolutely. Sign us up for the Union. We were ready to get through some Pyrex, let me tell you.

I half-jokingly asked Joe Seanoa if anyone brought up clown fetishes during that portion of the production, and he confirmed that was not the case, which he was appreciative for. While Mitch gave his screen partner credit for making it easier to not be embarrassed about anything happening in his scenes. As they put it:

JOE SEANOA: Thankfully, no. But yeah, we got too weird too early. We started having to dial it back midseason.

MIKE MITCHELL: I will say this, though: Joe would be leading by example, with his shirt off and the leather straps and the clown mask. You can't be embarrassed to do anything. You know what I mean? It's that sort of thing where the show pushes the limits, and it's fun to see where they push it, and for me, being the King of the Orgy was an honor. It was great. It wasn't my mom's favorite episode, but I had a blast.

As if getting sexed up by random women wasn't enough for Mitch's Stu, he also had his foot licked by another character whose butt he ended up biting during a hilarious confrontation, for lack of a better word. As the Doughboys co-host told me about that moment, Seanoa jokingly went hoighty-toighty in complimenting the show's subject matter.

MIKE MITCHELL: Poor John, the man. He’s the man for licking my foot for real. And I bit his butt for real. That was real for both of us.

JOE SEANOA: This is art, guys. This is what we call art. This is how it works out, right? Don't let anybody tell you any different.

Art indeed! This was easily one of my favorite Twisted Metal episodes to date, given just how over the top and unpredictable it was from beginning to end. You can't tell me anyone predicted Stu having too much sex at any point. Not a single person.

Will his streak as King of the Orgy be contested in the next episode, or will these characters find another hectic and potentially deadly situation to get into? My money is on the latter. No offense, Stu.

Twisted Metal's sixth and seventh episodes will be available to stream on Peacock on Thursday, August 14, with two more weeks of episodes to follow.