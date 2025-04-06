I Asked The 1923 Cast About THAT Baby Being Named John, And Their Answers Both Shook Me And Gave Me A Theory About The 1944 Spinoff
Wait, what!?!
Major spoilers for the Season 2 finale of 1923 are ahead! If you want to avoid those, watch the episode with a Paramount+ subscription before you continue reading.
Throughout 1923’s entire run, a looming question has been: Who are the direct ancestors of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton in Yellowstone? Season 2 made that mystery even more complex as both Jack’s wife, Elizabeth, and Spencer’s wife, Alex, were pregnant. However, in the finale, one baby was born, and he was named John, which I thought meant we knew who Costner’s grandfather was. However, when I asked the cast about it, they gave me answers that shook me to my core and got me theorizing about the upcoming Yellowstone show, 1944.
The 1923 Cast Told Me That The Season 2 Finale Didn’t Confirm Anything About The Dutton Lineage
When Alex gave birth to her baby and then tragically died, I (naively) took that as family tree confirmation. Spencer, John, Cara and Jacob returned to the ranch with little John, and the epliloge implied that Brandon Sklenar’s character spent his life working the ranch and raising his child (and later children). I assumed that meant this baby John would grow up to be Dabney Coleman’s John in Yellowstone.
However, that’s not the case, because when I asked Sklenar and Julia Schlaepfer about it, they both said that door is still open. The Alex actress specifically said:
Reiterating that point, the Spencer Dutton actor told me we’ll just have to wait and see if this John is the John, saying:
After they confirmed that nothing was confirmed, I joked that there were already four Johns, so they could have five of them. The Drop actor played along, kidding that there could be “six or seven” because “why not?”
And he’s right, why not? It’s possible that after Jack’s death, Elizabeth had the baby she was pregnant with and named them John. In fact, in a lot of ways – other than the fact that they'd have two Johns in basically one generation – it’d make a lot of sense. Spencer and Alex named their kid after his brother, John. However, Spencer's brother was Jack's dad, and I'd get it if Elizabeth wanted to name her kid after her late husband’s father, too.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
To that point, when I asked Michelle Randolph about the baby being named John, she was quick to tell me it 100% does not confirm the Dutton family lineage. She explained:
Well, the confidence was startling. However, it’s also exciting because with the prequel 1944 presumably coming down the line, I’m thinking a lot about how this lack of confirmation could impact the story of the next generations of Duttons.
I Have A Theory About How This Lack Of Confirmation Could Impact 1944
Overall, this absence of confirmation got me thinking a lot about the line of succession and who the ranch could potentially be passed down to in 1944.
My theory is that the show will follow Spencer’s kids (John, whom he had with Alex, and the unnamed child he had with a widow later in life) in their mid-20s. Then, between 1883’s Tim McGraw saying Costner’s character is his great-great grandson (which would likely mean Jack is Costner's John’s grandfather) and Randolph’s response to my question, I’m hypothesizing that Elizabeth and Jack’s baby could be named John and also be part of 1944.
Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Looking to stream (almost) all the Yellowstone shows? Paramount+ has got you. The service, which offers plans that start at $7.99 a month, has all its spinoffs as well as Taylor Sheridan's other series alongside a full catalog of other shows from CBS, Paramount and more.
This could make for a fascinating conflict over which Dutton named John will get the ranch. Jack and Spencer’s kids are direct descendants, have a right to their family’s land, and they would be around the right age to have a child who lives to be Kevin Costner's rancher. I'd be lying if I said that didn't sound like a great idea for a TV show about family strife.
So, maybe John is Spencer and Alex’s son, and that will be that. Or maybe there are two Johns, they both want to run the Yellowstone, and the new show will focus on them figuring out who will be the next patriarch of this family.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The White Lotus Season 3 Cast Told Me Who They Want To See In Season 4, And There’s So Many Great Picks
Kevin Bacon’s Death In Friday The 13th Remains Iconic, And He Talked To Us About How The Low-Budget Effect Compares To The Gore In His New Amazon Show