'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' Interviews | Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci And More!

The stars of “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody” including Naomi Ackie (Whitney Houston), Stanley Tucci (Clive Davis), Nafessa Williams (Robyn Crawford), and Director Kasi Lemmons discuss their biopic in this interview with CinemaBlend's Sarah El-Mahmoud. They discuss their research on their characters, how they got access to Whitney Houston’s masters, their favorite performances from the film, and much more!

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro

00:28 - Naomi Ackie on her rituals to transform into Whitney

01:15 - Stanley Tucci praises Naomi’s performance

01:48 - Kasi Lemmons on how Houston’s Estate helped with the film’s music

02:22 - How Nafessa Williams researched Robyn Crawford

03:20 - Stanley Tucci on his conversations with Clive Davis

04:29 - Creating the Medley and Nation Anthem sequences

06:11 - Nafessa Williams on Robyn and Whitney’s queer relationship

06:52 - Tucci on how he approached playing Clive Davis

07:20 - Kasi Lemmons on what relationships she wishes they could’ve seen more of in the film