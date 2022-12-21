'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' Interviews | Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci And More!
Watch our exclusive interviews with the cast and director behind the Whitney Houston biopic, "I Wanna Dance With Somebody."
The stars of “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody” including Naomi Ackie (Whitney Houston), Stanley Tucci (Clive Davis), Nafessa Williams (Robyn Crawford), and Director Kasi Lemmons discuss their biopic in this interview with CinemaBlend's Sarah El-Mahmoud. They discuss their research on their characters, how they got access to Whitney Houston’s masters, their favorite performances from the film, and much more!
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
00:28 - Naomi Ackie on her rituals to transform into Whitney
01:15 - Stanley Tucci praises Naomi’s performance
01:48 - Kasi Lemmons on how Houston’s Estate helped with the film’s music
02:22 - How Nafessa Williams researched Robyn Crawford
03:20 - Stanley Tucci on his conversations with Clive Davis
04:29 - Creating the Medley and Nation Anthem sequences
06:11 - Nafessa Williams on Robyn and Whitney’s queer relationship
06:52 - Tucci on how he approached playing Clive Davis
07:20 - Kasi Lemmons on what relationships she wishes they could’ve seen more of in the film
