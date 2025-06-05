'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' Interviews | Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell & More

We sat down with the cast of “Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning” (Angela Bassett, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementeiff and Greg Tarzan Davis) to talk about the important aspects of art and filmmaking. You know, like eating Tom Cruise’s coconut cake, going shark diving, barely missing out on the stunt Oscar and much, much more.

Video Chapters

0:00 - The ‘Mission: Impossible’ Cast Tries To Name Every Franchise Subtitle

0:43 - Angela Bassett Keeps Playing The President, So Does She Want To Run For Office?

1:00 - Hayley Atwell On The ‘Mission: Impossible’ Franchise Missing The Stunt Oscar

1:55 - Simon Pegg’s Favorite Tom Cruise Story

3:25 - Pom Klementeiff’s Favorite Tom Cruise Story

4:00 - The ‘Mission: Impossible’ Cast Gushes About Tom Cruise’s Famous Coconut Cake

5:05 - The ‘Mission: Impossible’ Cast’s Reaction To Seeing The Submarine Scene

7:40 - Greg Tarzan Davis Talks About Tom Cruise’s Boot Camp

8:10 - We Ask Hayley Atwell About Reports That She’s Going To Be In ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

8:40 - Angela Bassett Reacts To Her Collaborator Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’

9:05 - Simon Pegg On How The ‘Mission: Impossible’ Franchise Has Changed His Life