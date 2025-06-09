Recommended reading

'Ballerina' Interviews With Ana de Armas, Ian McShane, Norman Reedus and Director Len Wiseman

Watch our interviews with Ana de Armas from the new 'John Wick' installment.

Ana de Armas, Norman Reedus, Ian McShane and director Len Wiseman sat down with CinemaBlend to discuss the making of the new spinoff in the "John Wick" franchise, "Ballerina." Ana de Armas shares her experience working on the film's stunts and the intense emotional reaction she had when using a flamethrower for the first time, Ian McShane looks back at his time working with the late, great Lance Reddick and the possibility of an official "John Wick 5."

Video Chapters

00:00:00 - Intro

00:00:13 - Ana de Armas Cried When She First Used A Flamethrower

00:02:04 - Ian McShane Thinks 'John Wick 5' Is Very Possible

00:03:21 - Ana de Armas' Eve Kicks A Lot Guy In The Balls...

00:04:58 - Ian McShane Talks Working With Lance Reddick

00:06:37 - Outro

Gabriel Kovacs
Gabriel Kovacs
Video Producer & Podcast Lead

Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.

