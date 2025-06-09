'Ballerina' Interviews With Ana de Armas, Ian McShane, Norman Reedus and Director Len Wiseman
Watch our interviews with Ana de Armas from the new 'John Wick' installment.
Ana de Armas, Norman Reedus, Ian McShane and director Len Wiseman sat down with CinemaBlend to discuss the making of the new spinoff in the "John Wick" franchise, "Ballerina." Ana de Armas shares her experience working on the film's stunts and the intense emotional reaction she had when using a flamethrower for the first time, Ian McShane looks back at his time working with the late, great Lance Reddick and the possibility of an official "John Wick 5."
Video Chapters
00:00:00 - Intro
00:00:13 - Ana de Armas Cried When She First Used A Flamethrower
00:02:04 - Ian McShane Thinks 'John Wick 5' Is Very Possible
00:03:21 - Ana de Armas' Eve Kicks A Lot Guy In The Balls...
00:04:58 - Ian McShane Talks Working With Lance Reddick
00:06:37 - Outro
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.