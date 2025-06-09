'Ballerina' Interviews With Ana de Armas, Ian McShane, Norman Reedus and Director Len Wiseman

Ana de Armas, Norman Reedus, Ian McShane and director Len Wiseman sat down with CinemaBlend to discuss the making of the new spinoff in the "John Wick" franchise, "Ballerina." Ana de Armas shares her experience working on the film's stunts and the intense emotional reaction she had when using a flamethrower for the first time, Ian McShane looks back at his time working with the late, great Lance Reddick and the possibility of an official "John Wick 5."

