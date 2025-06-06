Ian McShane Thought About His John Wick Co-Star Lance Reddick A Lot During The Ballerina Press Tour And Talked About The Last Time He Saw Him
Lance Reddick is greatly missed by his John Wick family.
There is an expansive future being planned for the John Wick franchise, with three new features set within the canon announced to be in development earlier this year, but it's sad to know that one special aspect of the movies is being left in the past: the relationship between The Continental manager Winston Scott and the hotel's concierge, Charon. Ian McShane and Lance Reddick make a terrific double act in the four John Wick films, and it's sad that we won't get to see the performers back on screen again following Reddick's passing in early 2023.
The late actor died shortly after completing the press tour for the global release of John Wick: Chapter 4, and Ian McShane – who was paired with him for many interviews – has been reflecting on their last time together during the ramp up to the arrival of Ballerina. During the 2025 movie's New York press day, CinemaBlend's Hannah Saulic asked McShane about their time together making the Ana de Armas-led film, and he recalled his last time seeing his co-star:
Ian McShane and Lance Reddick shot their scenes for Ballerina in late 2022, with the action in the film taking place between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 and John Wick: Chapter 4. It will be the last time that audiences get to see Winston Scott and Charon on screen together – the characters assisting Ana de Armas' Eve Macarro in similar fashion to how they helped Keanu Reeves titular protagonist in the John Wick films.
Since Lance Reddick's passing, audiences have been lucky enough to continue seeing him in a number of new projects – both live-action and voice over. Ballerina is arriving following the releases of the White Men Can't Jump remake, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (director William Friedkin's final film), and the biopic Shirley. He voices Thordak in episodes of the Prime Video series The Legend of Vox Machina and is Lex Luthor in HBO Max's animated DC show Kite Man: Hell Yeah!
Featuring John Wick veterans Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick and Anjelica Huston in addition to franchise newcomers including Gabriel Byrne, Norman Reedus, David Castañeda, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Ballerina arrives in theaters this Friday, June 6.
