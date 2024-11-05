‘Here’s A Nerdy Little Fact’: Inside Out 2’s Director Tells Us An Easter Egg From The First Movie That Led To The Creation Of A Major Character
As it stands, Pixar’s animated sequel Inside Out 2 leads the box office for 2024, capitalizing on the success of the original film and appealing to crowds who have grown up with Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith) and the rest of the cast. Though audience members enjoyed catching up with old friends, helping to make Inside Out 2 one of the best Pixar movies ever made, they also seemed ready to meet new emotions that fit Riley at this time of her life. With those new emotions come new colors, both emotionally and visually, as these hues reflect the way that Riley feels, and the way that WE feel. Color is essential to the palette with which Pixar paints, so I’m not that surprised to learn that the color chosen for Anxiety (Maya Hawke) traces all the way back to the original Inside Out.
Inside Out 2 recently screened as part of the SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Georgia, where I caught up with the film’s director, Kelsey Mann, and his composer, Andrea Datzman. During our lively conversation about the sequel, I brought up the idea of colors, and how Mann came up with the right tones for the new emotions. And he connected the new colors back to a moment in the first Inside Out, telling CinemaBlend:
Here’s the sweater that Kelsey Mann is referring to. As you can see, it contains blue, green, red, purple… all the colors we associate with Riley’s core emotions. But it also has orange, giving Mann the reference point that he needed to get to Anxiety, the key new addition for Inside Out 2.
I think it’s awesome that there’s a root reason for Kelsey Mann to use orange for Anxiety, pulling it directly from a piece of clothing in Riley’s wardrobe in the first movie. But as he explored the important emotion, he realized it just fit the mood visually. Mann went on to tell CinemaBlend:
You can catch up with Inside Out 2 if you have a Disney+ subscription, to feel all the feels that you experienced the first time around. Now, the movie will see if it can get into a competitive Oscar race, where other animated gems from 2024 – including The Wild Robot – will try for the top prize. But as I mentioned earlier, when it comes to box office, Inside Out 2 is the leader, and no other animated feature is going to come close.
