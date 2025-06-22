I Was Excited For Toy Story 5, But A New Update On The Story Has Snuffed Out A Bit Of The Hype For Me

Alright…we have to talk about Pixar because I've had it up to here with defending them.

Putting my accusing hands down, I've been one of the biggest supporters of Pixar over the last few years. While I don't think we're in an era of Pixar's best films and probably won't be for some time, there have been some awesome releases. Luca was a fun-as-heck film. I talked about Inside Out 2 and its representation of anxiety for ages, and how it felt like it connected to my own experiences. Even Elio is a fun little movie.

But as someone who has been a fan of Pixar for some time – essentially her entire life – I'm very concerned about the upcoming Toy Story 5 for one specific reason. The hype has been somewhat deflated, and I need to discuss why.

(Image credit: Pixar)

Like Any Pixar Fan, The Idea Of Another Toy Story Is Always Fun

There are levels of Pixar fans out there. Some prefer the original movies, such as A Bug's Life, Monsters Inc., and Finding Nemo. Others are fans of some of their later films, such as Up, Wall-E, Inside Out, or Coco. I've even met a few who have liked some of the 2010s releases, like Brave and Luca, more than the older ones (as rare as they are).

However, one thing all levels of Pixar fans agree on is that Toy Story movies are always on their list of favorite Pixar films, no matter what.

The first Toy Story is what started it all. Many consider Toy Story 2 to be the perfect sequel. Toy Story 3 was an epic conclusion to a trilogy of children's films that shaped an entire generation. And Toy Story 4 was… fun. It wasn't the best in the franchise, and I still think that the Toy Story saga should have ended with the third film, as many others do. But I won't sit back and say it wasn't enjoyable. I was content with the movie ending as it was.

And then Toy Story 5 was announced.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's a certain level of excitement that every Pixar fan experiences when they hear about a new Toy Story film, but for most, this time, it was cautious optimism. Toy Story is great, but typically, the more a franchise produces new films, the lower their quality becomes. With some of Pixar's latest releases not performing as well critically, it's understandable to be a little wary of this trend.

I always give Pixar movies a chance, and this is no different. However, a piece of news has emerged regarding the villain of the upcoming film, and I… am not a fan.

(Image credit: Pixar)

But I'm Not A Huge Fan Of The Villain Of The Story

If you haven't heard the news yet, the new villain of Toy Story 5 is going to be…a tablet.

The news was revealed at the Disney showcase during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France in June 2025. The premise is that the tablet has a different idea of what is good for Bonnie in terms of playtime and that her old toys, such as Buzz, Jessie, and Bullseye, deserve to be put away in the closet.

…huh?

I don't have any children of my own, but I have several younger cousins and know plenty of people with tiny children who still play with toys but also have a tablet because that's just the modern age. No kid is going to give up toys for a tablet anytime soon, given the amount I still see.

But alright, fine; the concept is relatively new and interesting for a film like Toy Story, which has been around since the 1990s. It's a good way to showcase evolving technology and its impact on the youth. But do we really want that in a Toy Story movie?

(Image credit: Pixar)

The Movie Feels Like It's Going To Act As If Technology Is The Total Enemy Of Playtime

This isn't going to be me harping on the idea that a children's movie should have deeper meanings. That's what a lot of good Pixar films have done. I've discussed Coco and how its exploration of culture and death relates to my family and how much it means to me. Inside Out 2, again, has a great representation of anxiety and fear of growing up and not being good enough. There are great lessons out there.

But man, I really don't need a Toy Story movie, of all things, to suddenly be an hour-and-a-half-long dissertation on the effects of technology on the youth. I already get enough of that in the news. I didn't need that pushed on me in this film, of all things to talk about.

And this is coming from a Gen Z person. If anyone has anything to say about how tech has harmed our generation and the one that has come after, it's me and the people who grew up around me, who really never knew what it was like not to have an internet connection at home. But we're still here and playing with toys, and so are the kids below us.

A part of me can predict how this is going to end – with Bonnie somehow getting rid of the tablet, but that's just not realistic because they are a part of our lives now. What's the point of trying to make a movie where it's considered the villain when we should be finding a way to distribute it better so it's not as easily addictive?

(Image credit: Pixar)

Also, How Does A Tablet Come To Life?

This is just a minor thing, but how the heck is that tablet even alive?

Don't you dare bring up Forky because Forky was a character intentionally created out of imagination by Bonnie. That's what made him into a toy and what gave him consciousness. But a tablet? Really? I know a chair has a face in Toy Story 4, but it's actively a part of playtime, something she pretends with. I feel like you don't pretend with a tablet.

I'm sorry, but while tablets are fun, I don't see any device giving it the same level of consciousness as a stuffed animal, an action figure, a princess doll, or whatever the case may be. There's no reason to believe this tablet would even be alive.

And then, that raises the question: Are electronics simply conscious in this world? Does everything have a mind here? Are they all able to move around? I feel like Toy Story is getting a little iffy with its logic here.

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

I Worry That Toy Story 5 Might Not Be The Same Kind Of Toy Story We All Know And Love

Am I concerned about this new piece of information? Yes. Am I going to go and see the new Toy Story 5 when it comes out? Also yes. I may complain, but I'm not immune to watching the film because I genuinely still love those movies.

But a more pessimistic part of me believes that this film is the one that tanks the franchise. Not at the box office, because I'm sure it'll do well, but I don't think the story is going to be that great.

With a villain like this, it really concerns me about what we're about to watch in a couple of years, and I'm unsure if it'll ever reach the same level of success as it once did.

It's not going to be the same Toy Story, and admittedly, that does make me sad. I suppose it's just another upcoming Pixar movie to look forward to, but still…I wish we got another Lotso.

It may be time for a Toy Story rewatch to get ready for the new movie, truly. Or a Pixar marathon. Something has to get my hype going again.