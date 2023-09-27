It Lives Inside Director Talks The Horror Movie’s Immigrant Story And His Own Family’s Reaction To It
From our interview with the writer/director.
SPOILERS are ahead for It Lives Inside. The horror movie is now playing in theaters.
Some of the best horror movies of all time employ fears and worries from real life into cinematic scares. That’s certainly the case with Bishal Dutta’s It Lives Inside. The new movie all started with a ghost story the filmmaker was told by his grandfather growing up about a young girl talking to an empty Mason jar. Then it was transformed into a terrifying film about two teen girls being haunted by a demonic spirit from Hindu and Buddhist mythology. The writer/director spoke to CinemaBlend about the movie's roots and what his family thought about his feature debut.
At its core, It Lives Inside is a family story that cleverly comments on the difficulties that can come from being a child of immigrants. Never Have I Ever cast member Megan Suri leads the film as Sam, a teen who actively avoids her Indian heritage by distancing herself from her childhood best friend Tamira, until she unknowingly unleashes an entity that forces her to face her dual identity. Writer/director Bishal Dutta shared how his own family was involved in the making of the movie, saying this:
Dutta had the chance to collaborate with the producers behind Get Out for It Lives Inside to make a horror movie that has a story with roots in his own experience growing up as an Indian-American child of immigrants. While it’s not necessarily “autobiographical," as he shares, it was definitely inspired by his upbringing. As he continued:
As unsettling as It Lives Inside’s ending is, Sam finds herself in a better place with her family and her acceptance of her heritage. She has the demon living inside her, but she has found this middle ground that Dutta speaks of where she meets in the middle between her own identity and accepting where she comes from.
During our interview, Dutta admitted that his parents are not always fond of the horror genre, once leaving during the family’s outing to see The Conjuring. However, they appreciated how he used the genre to implement his story about the immigrant experience. In his words:
It Lives Inside gave Bishal Dutta a chance to bring the rare South Asian-led movie to the horror genre. We can’t wait to see what Dutta does next, such as whether his hopes to revive the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise will come to fruition. You can keep track of what upcoming horror movies are coming out next as spooky season continues here on CinemaBlend.
