Jojo Siwa Responds To The ‘Hate’ She’s Received From The LGBTQ+ Community Over Her Romance With Chris Hughes

Jojo Siwa is no stranger to public relationships, as she often shares her public life online. After coming out as gay on TikTok in 2021, she quickly became a LGBTQ+ media icon and was supported by prominent figures in the queer community. Now, Siwa is receiving hate from the LGBTQ+ community for confirming her new relationship with a man during Pride Month. With that, she shared a response to the more recent backlash.

Many LGBTQ+ community members felt frustrated with the Dance Moms alum for revealing her relationship with British reality TV personality Chris Hughes. Siwa and Hughes seemingly coupled up following the latest season of Celebrity Big Brother UK on the 2025 TV schedule. However, Siwa was also reportedly in a relationship with queer internet creator Kath Ebbs during her entire time in the BB house.

Given that Jojo Siwa centered much of her brand around her sexuality, many fans questioned whether this new relationship was real, or part of a PR rebrand. During a quick chat with TMZ, the “Karma” singer responded directly to the hate she’s receiving from the LGBTQ+ community over her relationship with the Love Island UK alum:

The thing is love is a beautiful rainbow, and I think that the LGBTQIA community needs to remember that love is love. And I think that the hate from the community is something I’ve learned a lot from, and I think that a lot of people get to grow from, and I’m one of those people. Again, I get to be an example of love is love. You can be happy.

During her “life changing” season of Celebrity Big Brother UK, the 22-year-old pop star reflected on her sexuality, saying she realized she was no longer gay, but instead identified as queer. Much of the backlash following her sentiments on live TV came from the lesbian community, as the “Guilty Pleasure” singer added “Fuck the L, I’m going to the Q” to the end of her declaration. Additionally, many displeased fan comments on TikTok chastised Siwa's supposed treatment of Kath Ebbs (a popular queer creator) and the end of Siwa’s relationship with them.

As of this writing, there are various comments and videos that question the former DWTS contestant’s queer sexuality. (Given the content of such posts, they will not be included in this article.)

On an episode of The Viall Files that dropped back in April, Siwa addressed those denouncing her queerness, reminding listeners that sexuality and gender identity are fluid. She explained in an exclusive interview with Daily Mail how she felt pressure from within the LGBTQ+ community to publicly label herself as a lesbian. She told Viall that now, having dated a spectrum of genders including someone nonbinary, she now feels more queer than when she initially came out at 17.

This June, the “Boomerang” singer is celebrating her queerness during Pride Month, while also being in a relationship with a straight man. Siwa also told TMZ Hughes is “her favorite person” and that she’s “very grateful and happy.” The two recently celebrated the former child star’s 22nd birthday with a week-long trip to Mexico. Ultimately, Siwa made her new relationship Instagram official in a birthday post:

While in Mexico, the pop star also performed at Tecate Emblema, a music festival held in Mexico City. In regard to upcoming performances, Jojo Siwa announced the cancellation of her upcoming U.S. tour dates, including her performance at Chicago Pride. Whether or not this decision has to do with the recent backlash from the LGBTQ+ community is unconfirmed, but the singer’s website says she will be back for shows in the U.S. soon.