'You Just Love The Guy': Prime Video's Countdown Boss Talks Casting That Beloved Actor (And Then Immediately Killing Them Off)
Talk about a twist to kick off the new show!
Spoilers ahead for the series premiere of Countdown, available streaming now with a Prime Video subscription.
Countdown arrived on Prime Video in the 2025 TV schedule for viewers who had every reason to expect an action-packed new drama centered on fan-favorites Jensen Ackles and Eric Dane. So, the appearance of none other than This Is Us' Milo Ventimiglia undoubtedly came as a surprise, after creator Derek Haas managed to keep his role a secret. But mere minutes after Ventimiglia debuted as Homeland Security Agent Robert Darden, he was murdered, and that was that! Haas spoke with CinemaBlend about why he cast a beloved actor for such a quick and tragic role.
Of course, saying "that was that" does somewhat undersell how much Milo Ventimiglia delivered in his five minutes of screentime. With his few lines, he established Darden as a devoted and loving family man. With his action sequence, he proved that he would have made a great member of the team that has to save Los Angeles... if only the bad guys hadn't caught up with him and shot him through the heart. R.I.P. Darden!
The actor, who was so beloved for This Is Us that the Crock-Pot company had to do damage control after an unfortunate twist for his character, ultimately had a short but intense role in Countdown to set the stage for the rest of the story. When I spoke with Chicago Fire vet Derek Haas during Prime Video's Countdown press junket about Milo Ventimiglia's surprise appearance, the creator explained:
I actually was fortunate enough to speak with Ventimiglia when he was promoting This Is Us back in 2021, and I went away with the impression of a thoughtful actor who went all-in on his performances. Throw in projects like Heroes and Gilmore Girls for Ventimiglia, and Derek Haas certainly succeeded in finding a lovable actor to cast and then kill off.
In fact, for a brief moment, it seemed like Countdown could unite two former CW stars, after Jensen Ackles' Supernatural days and Milo Ventimiglia's Gilmore Girls era. Alas, Ventimiglia's Darden died before Ackles' Mark Meachum even debuted. Derek Haas elaborated on why he was so lucky to even briefly land the This Is Us vet:
On the whole, I'm guessing that the death of Darden will leave even more of an impact on fans with Prime Video releasing Countdown episodes weekly instead of dropping them all at once. Jensen Ackles and Eric Dane explained why they're fans of the weekly release format, which certainly tracks with the primetime shows that shot them to fame. Binge-watching Supernatural on The CW and Grey's Anatomy on ABC was never an option back in the day!
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
So, was Darden the first of many good guys to be killed off on Countdown, or should we be confident for the rest of the task force's survival? Well, if you watched all of the first three episodes that released on Prime Video on June 25, you might have a pretty good idea of how high the stakes are for the various team members. As a Chicago Fire fan watching Countdown, I did have to laugh a bit that the first major death from a Derek Haas show was named Darden.
New episodes of Countdown debut streaming on Prime Video on Wednesdays through early September. The task force comprised of agents from various law enforcement agencies are facing a ticking clock to save Los Angeles, so be sure to keep tuning it for a solid summer action series.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.