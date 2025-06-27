I Didn't Realize How Much I Missed The Final Destination Franchise Until I Watched Bloodlines

Spoilers ahead for Final Destination: Bloodlines.

The horror genre has been thriving for years now, to the delight of fans like me. This renaissance has resulted in some of the best horror movies returning to theaters with new sequels, such as Halloween, Scream, and (more recently) Final Destination. Bloodlines performed well at the box office, and I finally got around to renting it from the comfort of my home. And, I've got to say that the new sequel reminded me how much I missed this particular franchise.

Final Destination: Bloodlines Showed How Good The Franchise Can Be

Final Destination movies are known for their death scenes, and Bloodlines certainly kept that tradition going. But by the original franchise's run, we'd basically seen everything be ruined by death: rollercoasters, planes, highway traffic, tanning beds, lasik surgery. It felt somewhat redundant at a point, which is probably why we got a break from the property. It made the twists and turns of Bloodlines hit all the more stronger as it returned to the big screen.

Another big reason why I felt the nostalgic love for the Final Destination franchise is because Bloodlines featured Tony Todd. Despite Todd dying in November, he was able to offer one more chilling appearance as William Bludworth. What's more, we finally go the character's long-theorized origin story.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

There were also plenty of references to the franchise's history throughout the runtime. In particular its final twist death, which saw protagonists Stefani and Charlie crushed by a piece of timber akin to that truly iconic log truck death from Final Destination 2. It wasn't until I saw the movie's ending come about that I realized why log truck imagery was used so frequently in the film's marketing.

The Nostalgia Was Real

CinemaBlend's Final Destination: Bloodlines review was overwhelmingly positive, and pointed out just how long it had been since the property had been in theaters. Namely a whopping 14 years. But, in watching the new sequel it felt like no time had passed at all. The kills were memorable and horrifying, and the new story featured a number of connections to the movies that came before. I'm ready for another movie to start production, especially if it comes rom the same creative team as Bloodlines.

I have to assume that, like me, plenty of folks will be wanting to re-watch the Final Destination movies. Luckily, they've available to stream with a Max subscription, which I assume will eventually be the home to the newest release. Now that we know the backstory of Tony Todd's mysterious character, his conversations with various survivors might hit differently.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Final Destination: Bloodlines can be bought or rented from home now, and is still in some theaters as part of the 2025 movie release list.