I'm Not Sure How Another 2025 Horror Movie Can Top Bring Her Back, But One Coming Out Soon Has My Interest Piqued

So Bring Her Back was something, huh? I have to admit, going into this 2025 movie release , I did not think that it would end up becoming my favorite horror movie of the last few years. But, of course, afterwards, when I found out it was made by the same people who did Talk to Me in 2023, it all made sense.

You see, Talk to Me is one of my favorite horror movies ever – it’s honestly one of the best A24 horror movies, which is high praise considering there are so many great A24 horror films. And now, Bring Her Back certainly takes a spot on that list as well because, good god – it is a twisted film.

However, while I’m pretty sure I will forever be traumatized by what I saw in that film, I think there might be another horror movie coming out this year that could even surpass it – and one that you should keep an eye out for.

(Image credit: A24)

Bring Her Back Was Terrifying In So Many Ways

So let’s be real here and say that Bring Her Back isn’t just an excellent film on how grief affects us years later and trauma from our past returns to haunt our every step. It’s also a very gory film. Selectively. We’re all having trouble getting over it .

It’s not like the Saw movies , thank goodness, where it feels like it’s just gory death after death. Still, Bring Her Back certainly ups the gore factor after Talk to Me and uses some disgusting visuals that are still burned into my brain now, more than a week later. Good God, I feel like I’m going to puke just thinking about it.

I don’t think many other movies will top that this year – but there is one that I think could get on the same level, if not maybe even a little better.

(Image credit: Neon)

But Together Looks Like It Might Horrify Me Even More

What is Together, you might ask? It's an upcoming horror film directed by Michael Shanks about a couple who move to the countryside, but start to notice changes in their bodies when they encounter a mysterious force. It sounds pretty standard for a horror movie, but it’s the trailer that really gets me.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I saw the Together trailer for the first time before watching Bring Her Back in theaters, and it still resonated with me after that movie, as it is harrowing. It teases what is bound to happen, but also shows some pretty horrific visuals. Not only that, the posters for this movie have been some of the best I’ve seen for a horror film in a while.

Additionally, Together comes from Neon, who has also produced some of the best horror films of the last few years. This includes one of my personal favorites, Longlegs, as well as The Monkey, Infinity Pool and more. This company is known for its twisted films.

(Image credit: Neon)

The Fact That Alison Brie And Dave Franco Are Working Together On It Makes It Even Better

Another aspect that makes me even more excited for Together is that it actually stars a real-life married couple – Alison Brie and Dave Franco. They’ve worked together before, but this is really the first time that they’ve co-starred in a film that really pushes their acting limits to the test.

I love them both. Dave Franco is a great actor and writer (he’s written plenty of screenplays at this point), and Alison Brie has been all over the place with her chops in drama, comedy and so much more – you could love her in the Community cast , and then be in awe of her drama chops when watching her in something like Mad Men or The Post.