Former Teen Wolf Star Thinks It ‘Might Be Time’ For Another Movie, And I’m Not Surprised That So Many Fans Had The Same Reaction

Once upon a time, the title Teen Wolf recalled the popular 1985 big screen comedy starring Michael J. Fox as an underdog – no pun intended – who wins . For folks who missed it in ‘85 (or weren't alive yet in ‘85), the Teen Wolf they’re most familiar with is likely the MTV drama that ran for six seasons from 2011 - 2017. Much of the cast reunited years later for the divisive Teen Wolf: The Movie. Now, as the 2025 TV schedule carries on, one former star has floated the idea of a second movie, and I was not at all surprised by fan reactions to the idea.

Why Teen Wolf: The Movie Wasn’t A Universal Hit

First things first! If you missed Teen Wolf: The Movie when it began streaming in early 2023, you can still find it now with a Paramount+ subscription . At the time, anticipation was high among many fans of the TV show, with a touch of dread due to the fact that Dylan O’Brien was not part of the cast as Stiles . To say that the finished product was divisive is actually an understatement, with fans slamming writer Jeff Davis’ decisions . (Davis was the showrunner of the original MTV series.)

Least popular among the decisions? Leaving out Stiles (although that was Dylan O’Brien’s call rather than Davis’), the fate of Stiles and Lydia’s relationship, and – spoilers ahead, if you’re on alert for the movie from 2023 – the fiery death of Derek Hale, played by Superman & Lois star Tyler Hoechlin. Tyler Posey explained why he believed Derek’s death was “necessary” for the story , but based on fan comments now responding to the idea of a sequel, many don’t quite agree with Posey’s take.

Is It Time For A Second Movie?

With the vitriol after the first movie released, the possibility of a second movie likely never would have occurred to me if not for an Instagram post by Colton Haynes, who played Jackson Whittemore. Posing for some photos with fellow Teen Wolf alum Holland Roden (a.k.a. Lydia), he wrote this message:

I think it might be time for another Teen Wolf Movie @hollandroden @jeffdavis1375

Whether you find his suggestion fun or not, his emoji choices as the actor behind Jackson Whittemore earned a laugh from me: a smiley face with an angelic halo, a wolf, and a lizard. There weren’t a lot of emoji responses in his comment section, however, with the top commenters sharing more or less the same sentiment: bring back Stiles and Derek. Here are just some examples:

luizaavaladao : "And please bring Stiles back guys"

: "And please bring Stiles back guys" luismimo876 : "Nobody stays dead in Beacon Hills, please bring back Derek and Stiles"

: "Nobody stays dead in Beacon Hills, please bring back Derek and Stiles" stephy_j_91 : "As long as ur bringing Derek back to life and stiles ahaha"

: "As long as ur bringing Derek back to life and stiles ahaha" cgregs83: "Yeeeeessss! Do it! And find a way to bring Derek back!

So, while many commenters are on definitely board with the idea of a second movie, some of them have stipulations about who needs to return. I don’t take Haynes’ post or tags of Holland Roden and former showrunner Jeff Davis as a clue that a big announcement is imminent, but it should be interesting if either of them respond in his comments.

If Haynes’ post put you in the mood to revisit Teen Wolf: The Movie, you can find it on Paramount+. As for the six seasons of the MTV series, every episode is available streaming with a Hulu subscription now.