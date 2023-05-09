James Gunn Reveals One Of His Favorite Guardians Of The Galaxy Shots, And Of Course It Involves Rocket Raccoon

To a creator like writer/director James Gunn, the collective moments from the Guardians of the Galaxy’s time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe must feel like children. So one would think that trying to play favorites would be hard, even in the face of his new Marvel movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, sending the group off in style. But apparently it wasn’t all too hard for Gunn to select his favorite shot from the trilogy’s first film, and of course it involves Rocket Raccoon.

CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell got this answer as a part of the trivia game that was played during the Marvel press day for Guardians 3. As he quizzed James Gunn and Chris Pratt during their time together in the hot seat, a very pressing question came up. Namely, the subject of which Guardian was the last to join hands with Star-Lord as he held the Power Stone was brought up.

Gunn was especially confident of his answer, and rightfully so. Sharing the correct answer, and how it was so easy to recall, this is what James Gunn told CinemaBlend:

It’s Rocket! That’s one of my favorite shots of the movie! It’s that little hand reaching up to grab the hand!

That right there is an answer given like a proud father highlighting his child’s first time riding a bike. Only in this case, the event in question is the Guardians of the Galaxy’s first moment as a true family, sharing the load when it came to trying to save Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) from seemingly certain death. And if you’re looking for the full order in which the Guardians team joins the chain, it’s as follows: Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), Drax (Dave Bautista), and Rocket (Bradley Cooper).

And before we get into another “ Was Stan Lee photoshopped into Marvel Studios’ 10th anniversary photo? ” debate, there’s a clip that definitively proves this lineup. Though a strong warning should be issued, as not only is Rocket in a bit of pain at this moment, but the heartbreak of Quill’s mom dying is also pretty fresh in this scene. So if you’re still emotionally raw from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s events, you can skip to the next paragraph:

Literal trivial matters aside, there’s a really good reason for Guardians of the Galaxy’s iconic trash panda stands out in this pivotal MCU scene. While James Gunn considers Rocket Raccoon the “secret protagonist” of the Guardians trilogy, there’s more than just his personal bias for the character that makes this a vital turning point.

Further along in this portion of our interview, Gunn shared the following rundown of why his 2014 Marvel origin story counts this as one of its finest hours while answering why Rocket was the last one to join hands:

Yeah, ‘cuz he’s the most selfish. Actually, I think it’s the most touching one, because the other ones are, by that time you learn the other ones are a little bit stand up. I mean Gamora’s pretty good, Drax is ok, and you know Rocket’s been a jerk the whole time. So when he does it, it’s touching.

If only we all knew that this moment in 2014 would be one of the cornerstones to one of the MCU’s most surprisingly heartfelt story arcs. Looking back on the whole run after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's ending, the clues were all laid out by James Gunn the whole time. Rewatching the Guardians movies to focus on Rocket’s story hammers that much home, and if you didn’t already have an appreciation for the story of these legendary outlaws turned freakin’ heroes, you’re about to.