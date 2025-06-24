James Gunn Compares His Guardians Work To Crafting The Entire DCU
Thanks to Marvel, James Gunn is prepared to handle the entire DC Universe.
James Gunn recently got one of the most significant promotions in Hollywood when he movies on from directing the best part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to being put in creative control of the entire DC film universe. As such, he will be responsible for how an entire universe of characters is handled through a variety of upcoming DC films and TV series. It’s a job, he says, he’s already had some experience with thanks to Rocket Raccoon.
In a recent appearance on the DC Studios podcast, James Gunn was asked about the difficult task of keeping a character’s tone consistent across multiple projects, and even multiple mediums, such as Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag appearing in both the animated Creature Commandos and the live-action upcoming Superman movie. Gunn says keeping that tone consistent among DC characters is very important to him, as it was working with Marvel. He explained…
While the first chapter of the DCU is only just getting underway, we know that, as with Marvel, we’re going to see multiple characters appear in many different projects, all from different creative voices. Certainly, two different screenwriters aren’t going to write Superman exactly the same way, but that runs the risk of making him do something that might be out of character based on what the past, or future, plans for the character are.
It seems James Gunn has some experience with fixing the tone for his creations. It sounds like one of the MCU movies where Rocket appeared outside of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, once had him saying or doing something that Gunn didn’t feel was right for the character.
Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
The DCU's streaming home is on Max. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, and with three tiers available following a Max subscription. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.
Gunn's love for Rocket is well known. Rocket only appeared in three films outside of the Guardians movies: Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Thor: Love and Thunder. It sounds like in at least one of these films, Gunn took issue with Rocket's initial portrayal, and so he got involved to make sure Rocket “made sense.” He'll now be doing that on a grand scale.
Since Gunn says he’s particularly protective of those characters that he originated on film, we can expect that he will be paying close attention to how Superman is handled when he appears in other films. Of course, we don’t even know what James Gunn’s Superman is like as a character yet. That day will come very soon, however. As Superman is only a couple of weeks away.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.