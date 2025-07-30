Dexter: Resurrection's Fourth Episode Was Superb, And I Talked To Michael C. Hall, Krysten Ritter And More Stars About The Serial Killer Club
Not the kind of club I'd do well in.
Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet watched Dexter: Resurrection’s excellent fourth episode on Showtime or via Paramount+ subscription, so be warned!
Wowzers and then some, guys. Dexter: Resurrection seemed like it was giving audiences more of a singular storyline hinging entirely on Michael C. Hall’s back-from-retirement vigilante reconnecting with his son after Harrison shot him in New Blood’s finale. (To the point where it sometimes seemed like maybe Harrison should have been the main character.) But Episode 4, “Call me Red,” brought out all the big guest stars and was a glorious reminder of how unpredictable and delightfully weird this horror-soaked universe can be.
Having taken out the horrendously named rideshare-targeting Dark Passenger in Episode 3, Dexter took on his victim’s persona and followed his invitation to meet Peter Dinklage’s hyper-rich Leon Prater ahead of his gathering of the ghouls. Which is where we meet Krysten Ritter’s Mia “Lady Vengeance” Lapierre, Eric Stonestreet’s “Rapunzel”-monikered Al, David Dastmalchian’s brooding Gareth, a.k.a. Gemini Killer, and Neil Patrick Harris’ skin-obsessed Lowell, the Tattoo Collector.
CinemaBlend talked to what is perhaps TV’s most morbid motley crew ahead of the episode, as seen in the video above, and I learned a few details about the new killers, with Michael C. Hall talking about Dexter’s growth and how wild a season this was for him.
David Dastmalchian, Eric Stonestreet And Krysten Ritter Talk Up Their Newly Introduced Serial Killers
No other shows on the 2025 TV schedule feature a cabal of killers gathered together by a serial killer-obsessed benefactor, which is probably good, because Leon Prater would likely find a way to take those other groups out of the running. He certainly has a knack for rounding up highly disturbed individuals, as normal as they may seem sitting around a dinner table.
When I asked which of these newly introduced killers was most disturbing to the new cast members, David Dastmalchian teased some extremely dark scenes on the way for Modern Family vet Eric Stonestreet, saying:
Eric Stonestreet is one of the more affable celebs out there, and often plays characters who exude those same vibes. I can't say that Al isn't a genial dude, but the fact that he's out there killing women and cutting their ponytails off as trophies doesn't exactly warrant a stamp of approval. I can't wait to see how sinister his story gets.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
On the flip side of that coin, Stonestreet points to Dastmalchian's Gareth as being the creepiest. Not because it comes as a surprise, but because it's exactly what one might expect. As he put it:
While I doubt Gareth's Gemini Killer has anything to do with actual ducks, I can't help but think about him putting on a giant duck suit in order to pull off his murders. There has to be someone like that out there, right?
Krysten Ritter teased her character by glorifying how non-disturbing she found Mia to be, despite her less positive attributes, and it sounds like she had a blast in the role. In Ritter's words:
At this point, David Dastmalchian spoke up to say how happy he was to finally be sharing the screen with long-time friend Ritter in such a dark project, which she echoed just as happily.
- DAVID DASTMALCHIAN: Can I say, Kristen and I have been friends for a long time, and I've always felt like she's my goth buddy, my goth niece, my goth little sister that I always wanted to get to do something with creatively. And it was really freaking cool to get to go play and be murderers together.
- KRYSTEN RITTER: You were the first... I wasn't gonna say anything yet, but when I found out that he was doing it, I was like, 'We're gonna get to work together finally!'
Gotta love how many smiles are being shared on a show where a dude cuts people's tattoos off of their bodies.
Michael C. Hall Feels Like This Season Was A 'Bizarro, Twisted Superhero Movie'
To be expected, Michael C. Hall was just as excited to get to mix it up with such a varied group of personalities, even if he already had to take one of them out by the end of the episode. (We're really hoping this storyline doesn't run out too quickly.) When I asked if it was surreal to be standing above a guest star like Neil Patrick Harris strapped down to the kill table, the actor responded with:
When I mentioned that I wouldn't have expected Dexter to leave the flirtatious Mia as she showered just to go and find Lowell, Hall got a laugh out of me by pointing to his character's maturity level rising.
On the topic of Leon Prater's vast collection of serial killer trophies and having that be the new world that Dexter is now trying to traverse alongside Harrison's story, Michael C. Hall told me:
Now that he's mentioned superheroes, I'm wondering how Dexter would fare in the world of The Boys, and who he'd try to target first. Or what if Dexter aimed to take on Colin Farrell's Penguin? There should at least be a comic book series tackling that crossover.
Find out what Prater's serial killer club will get into next when new Dexter: Resurrection episodes hit. Paramount+ every Friday, and air on Showtime on Sunday nights at 9:00 p.m. ET.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.