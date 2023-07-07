James Wan And Jason Blum Discuss The Main Ways DC Films Differs From Their Approach To Horror
Horror has many masters. Mainly because there are several different types of horror, most of which are showcased on our list of the 30 best horror movies of all time. But James Wan and Jason Blum have been driving the car for horror fans for years now, collaborating together on the Insidious and Conjuring franchises, as well as cult masterpieces like Malignant. However, Wan has also transitioned over to superhero work, thanks to directing Aquaman and the upcoming DC movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. But he and Blum say that DC planning is nothing like horror planning.
There’s a reason for that. The DC movies, and superhero films in general, come with an incredibly healthy budget. And horror films generally do not. This is how Blumhouse wins. They keep their costs down, and their profits high. So when I asked the duo, with Insidious: The Red Door hitting theaters, if they ever sat down to map out the timeline of Insidious stories, Jason Blum told me:
Which makes perfect sense. Concentrate on the movie that you are making, and make it as flawless as you can. If the audience responds, then start to think about taking them on the next step of the journey. However, as James Wan goes on to explain, there’s different pressure in the comic book world. A storyteller always has to be looking ahead. As Wan explains it to us:
Which is why I think James Wan has successfully transitioned from horror to superhero blockbusters. Because he does think about that bigger picture, and the larger world that is being created in something like Aquaman. Someone needs to explain this to Jason Momoa. Apparently he’s still baffled by Aquaman’s success, but he’ll be bracing for a fresh wave of popularity when his and James Wan’s sequel reaches theaters later this year.
In the meantime, make sure that you check out Insidious: The Red Door, which Patrick Wilson directs as a continuation of the story presented in Insidious and Insidious 2. It’s in theaters as we speak.
