Lost Co-Creator Damon Lindelof On Being Able To Poke Fun At TV Megahit In New Peacock Show Mrs. Davis
No smoke monsters on Mrs. Davis...yet?
Spoilers below for certain elements of Peacock’s new sci-fi-action-adventure-comedy Mrs. Davis, so be warned if you haven’t watched at least the first episode.
While series such as Yellowjackets and The Mandalorian keeping TV viewers busy with theories and speculation in past weeks, the new multi-genre streaming series Mrs. Davis arrived seemingly out of nowhere and laid out one of the small screen’s most complex, intriguing and impossible-to-predict narratives in years. (And I, for one, adore it.) Its humanistic approach to genre storytelling alone makes it comparable to such former TV monoliths as Lost, so it’s perhaps no surprise that both shows share a co-creator in Damon Lindelof, who helped Big Bang Theory writer/producer Tara Hernandez bring her idea for Mrs. Davis’ “A.I. run amok” storyline to life. And as viewers no doubt picked up on in the early episodes, the new streaming show features some on-the-nose nods to the flashback-filled hit.
For instance, one of Mrs. Davis’ earliest scenes involves a bearded Ben Chaplin being stranded on an island just before being rescued, as well as Jake McDornan’s Wiley introducing Betty Gilpin’s Simone/Lizzy to his clandestine H.A.T.C.H. hideaway. (To say nothing of the religion-fueled content and other thematic avenues.) When speaking to Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez to promote the recent four-episode premiere of Mrs. Davis (available to stream with a Peacock subscription), I asked the former for his thoughts on being at the point where he’s able to make winking Lost callbacks in new projects. He started his answer with:
If I was in that writers room, I might personally have first bugged the bejesus out of Lindelof for insights on how he might have wanted to expand his one-and-done season of HBO’s Watchmen. But then after that, the Lost floodgates would certainly open. In any case, it’s definitely a practical matter that he probably has to have a Lost-related conversation on every new project he takes part in. And that likely goes double or triple for a show like Mrs. Davis that taps into the worlds of both science and science-fiction, and one in which mysteries and twists are built into the narrative.
I have to assume there exists a shortlist of 15-20 topics and elements that Lindelof knows will automatically spark Lost comparisons and conversations. But seeing as how it’s been nearly 20 years since the show first went into production, that’s probably enough time for the co-creator to feel like it’s okay to poke fun in a somewhat reverent manner.
It also helps that Mrs. Davis wasn’t born completely from Damon Lindelof’s brain, as its initial pitch was crafted by Tara Hernandez, who likely didn’t fill that first script up with Lost homages. To that end, Lindelof continued:
Would it have been too far for Ben Chaplin’s character to look right at the camera while saying, “Boy, I sure am lost out here,” or showing him saying that he needed to go back to the island right after being rescued? Yes, yes it would have been too far. Funny, definitely, but also too much of a stretch.
Speaking of Chaplin’s character Arthur Schroedinger, Lindelof said the whole idea behind his rescue was jumped on by the Lost-embracing writers. In his words:
I assume at the bottom of the pile of rejected ideas was “What if he’s stuck under a polar bear and a donkey wheel?”
With a talented cast that doesn’t have quite as many front-and-center leads as Lost, Mrs. Davis will be dropping a new episode each week on Peacock for the remainder of its season, though there are plenty of other great Peacock shows to keep viewers busy in the meantime.
Nick is a Cajun Country native, and is often asked why he doesn't sound like that's the case. His love for his wife and daughters is almost equaled by his love of gasp-for-breath laughter and gasp-for-breath horror. A lifetime spent in the vicinity of a television screen led to his current dream job, as well as his knowledge of too many TV themes and ad jingles.
