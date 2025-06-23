After Melissa Rauch's Night Court Failed To Find A New Home, I'm Thinking Back On Why So Many A+ Guest Stars Loved The Show
The Night Court revival brought laughs to NBC's primetime for three full seasons, but alas, the comedy won't be returning after its Season 3 finale earlier in the 2025 TV schedule. Despite a cast boasting sitcom legends like John Larroquette, Wendie Malick, and of course The Big Bang Theory alum Melissa Rauch, their show was part of NBC's cancellation spree this spring.
Now, the leading lady has confirmed that the search for a new home hasn't resulted in a Season 4 order, but I'm reflecting on what so many A+ guest stars told me they loved about their time on Night Court.
The Search For A New Home Ends
The cancellation news broke not too long after I'd spoken to John Larroquette about the Season 3 cast getting "all the gears greased" and having the renewal/cancellation conversation "at least once a week," so it certainly wasn't the announcement that Night Court fans were hoping for. Melissa Rauch didn't post on social media about the cancellation at the time, and finally broke her silence in mid-June for an understandable but sad reason.
Apparently, the attempts to find a different network or platform to pick Night Court up for Season 4 didn't pan out. As Rauch shared on Instagram:
Yes, Abby Stone has banged her gavel for the last time, and fans won't be seeing Dan Fielding face off against Julianne in the future. Melissa Rauch's sad but sweet words actually reminded me of what she'd said earlier in the run of the show about feeling "such electricity" from the live studio audience, so I went back into my Night Court archives to revisit what so many excellent guest stars said about the audience.
Guest Stars Loved The Live Studio Audience
The final two episodes packed in some big guest stars, including Shrinking's Michael Urie in the penultimate episode as well as Young Sheldon's Raegan Revord and Big Bang Theory's Simon Helberg in the finale. Night Court was actually Revord's show outside of the Young Sheldon/Big Bang world in several years, and the teen had this to say when I asked about her experience in front of a live studio audience:
Michael Urie is another actor well known for his role in a single-cam comedy thanks to Shrinking, and he'd even won an award for the Apple TV+ show shortly before his Night Court episode aired. That said, he's also an accomplished theater actor, and he shared his own perspective on Night Court's audience:
Urie was a fan of the original Night Court back in the day, so I'd say that it's fitting that he got to appear in one of the reboot's final episodes. (You can stream the third season with a Peacock subscription now.) He went on:
While not all Night Court guest stars came to the show as fans of the original that ran for nine seasons between 1984 and 1992, some actually reprised their roles from it.
Brent Spiner and Annie O'Donnell didn't appear as series regulars on the original Night Court, but they were certainly memorable as the Wheelers who plagued Dan's very existence! After reprising their roles as Bob and June Wheeler in Season 2, they came back yet again in Season 3 for more hilarity. Brent Spiner shared his two cents on the third season's live audience:
Annie O'Donnell's thoughts echoed those of her on-screen Night Court husband, as she's evidently as much of a fan of the in-house audience as Spiner. She told me:
One doesn't have to be a returning star from the '80s to make an impression, of course, and Night Court brought a Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum back to NBC in a big way in Season 2.
No Brooklyn Nine-Nine fan would have confused Fumero's performance as Amy for her – to quote the actress – "really extra" Night Court character, but it was fun to see her on a very different kind of sitcom. B99 of course didn't have a live studio audience! Speaking with CinemaBlend, Fumero said:
While it would have been nice for fans to see Fumero back on Night Court, it's probably best for the characters that Jasmine didn't come back! The actress returned to NBC for Grosse Pointe Garden Society this year, with the wait still on for whether the dark comedy will return for Season 2.
Paul Scheer also came to Night Court as a veteran of TV comedies with shows like Black Monday and The League, as well as plenty of live performances in front of an audience. The NBC sitcom was his first experience on a multi-cam, however, and he only had good things to say about it:
Scheer's Season 2 episode of Night Court alas was a one-and-done, despite an ending that was open enough to possibly bring him back in the future.
Night Court celebrated what is now officially its last Christmas on the air with a holiday episode that brought in Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Joe Lo Truglio and Mad TV's Andy Daly for a murder mystery. While neither of their spinoff ideas materialized in a new NBC sitcom, they each shared their perspectives on the live studio audience. Lo Truglio said:
For Andy Daly, the fun of the Night Court studio audience also became a family affair when he brought a loved one to set with him. The prolific voice actor told me:
Sadly, these guest stars enjoying the Night Court ride doesn't mean that the sitcom itself will be able to return for a fourth season. Their comments are a testament to the atmosphere that Melissa Rauch – who was an executive producer as well as star – and Co. built on set, and it seems that the Night Court ride was fun while it lasted. John Larroquette even explained why so many actors "love coming and playing on the show because they know it's going to be funny."
If you want to relive that ride, the full third season is available streaming now on Peacock. I'll be among the fans missing the show in the wake of its cancellation, both because of the chemistry between the series regulars with their zany weekly shenanigans in the seemingly endless supply of A+ comedy actors who brought their talents to the small screen to participate.
