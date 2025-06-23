After Melissa Rauch's Night Court Failed To Find A New Home, I'm Thinking Back On Why So Many A+ Guest Stars Loved The Show

The Night Court revival brought laughs to NBC's primetime for three full seasons, but alas, the comedy won't be returning after its Season 3 finale earlier in the 2025 TV schedule. Despite a cast boasting sitcom legends like John Larroquette, Wendie Malick, and of course The Big Bang Theory alum Melissa Rauch, their show was part of NBC's cancellation spree this spring.

Now, the leading lady has confirmed that the search for a new home hasn't resulted in a Season 4 order, but I'm reflecting on what so many A+ guest stars told me they loved about their time on Night Court.

The Search For A New Home Ends

The cancellation news broke not too long after I'd spoken to John Larroquette about the Season 3 cast getting "all the gears greased" and having the renewal/cancellation conversation "at least once a week," so it certainly wasn't the announcement that Night Court fans were hoping for. Melissa Rauch didn't post on social media about the cancellation at the time, and finally broke her silence in mid-June for an understandable but sad reason.

Apparently, the attempts to find a different network or platform to pick Night Court up for Season 4 didn't pan out. As Rauch shared on Instagram:

I have held off on posting anything about Night Court not continuing until I knew we did everything in our power to find another home for it. Perhaps it was being raised on The Goonies ‘Never Say Die’ motto or straight up denial that I didn’t want this incredibly special experience to come to an end. That said, after turning over all the stones there were to be turned over, we’ve learned that it is officially the hour to say ‘farewell.’ Or at least ‘Until next time.’

Yes, Abby Stone has banged her gavel for the last time, and fans won't be seeing Dan Fielding face off against Julianne in the future. Melissa Rauch's sad but sweet words actually reminded me of what she'd said earlier in the run of the show about feeling "such electricity" from the live studio audience, so I went back into my Night Court archives to revisit what so many excellent guest stars said about the audience.

Guest Stars Loved The Live Studio Audience

The final two episodes packed in some big guest stars, including Shrinking's Michael Urie in the penultimate episode as well as Young Sheldon's Raegan Revord and Big Bang Theory's Simon Helberg in the finale. Night Court was actually Revord's show outside of the Young Sheldon/Big Bang world in several years, and the teen had this to say when I asked about her experience in front of a live studio audience:

It was a lot of fun. It was really interesting, because going from Young Sheldon, which is a single-cam, to Night Court, which is a multi-cam, is such a switch. It was a lot of fun, but… I kept wanting to look over and I'm like, 'Nope, I can't do that. I have to pretend that they're not there.' Definitely going from single-cam to multi-cam is a learning curve, but it's so much fun. It's so different. It feels like theater, and I love theater, so it's interesting, but I loved it. [The audience] make it so much fun. It's always so much fun to go up to the rail and talk to everyone, and the energy was just so amazing. And everyone was just so excited to be there.

Michael Urie is another actor well known for his role in a single-cam comedy thanks to Shrinking, and he'd even won an award for the Apple TV+ show shortly before his Night Court episode aired. That said, he's also an accomplished theater actor, and he shared his own perspective on Night Court's audience:

Oh, I love doing a live studio audience show because you get to rehearse like a play. You get to spend a week with the material. On a single-camera show, you rehearse, and then you shoot it immediately, so the scenes are all contained. But in a multi-cam, like in the theater, you get to sit with it. You try it one day, and then the next day you get to work on it again, and then the next day again, and then you have an audience, and you get to do it for the audience more than once. It's less stressful than going out on stage on Broadway, where it's like, 'We better get it right tonight, because this is the only time these people will see it.' But the audience doesn't lie.

Urie was a fan of the original Night Court back in the day, so I'd say that it's fitting that he got to appear in one of the reboot's final episodes. (You can stream the third season with a Peacock subscription now.) He went on:

I mean, that's what's so great about performing in front of an audience, is they're going to tell you the truth if something's funny or not, and if you get them it's very infectious. It's kind of like a drug. Once you get an audience to laugh, it really feels like you're on top of the world. It was a great crowd that night at Night Court. They had a great crowd. They have these warm up comedians, so the crowd is ripe and ready to go. Sometimes I wish we had that on Broadway. [laughs] It's such a well-oiled machine at Night Court. They have great writers, and the main cast is terrific.

While not all Night Court guest stars came to the show as fans of the original that ran for nine seasons between 1984 and 1992, some actually reprised their roles from it.

Brent Spiner and Annie O'Donnell didn't appear as series regulars on the original Night Court, but they were certainly memorable as the Wheelers who plagued Dan's very existence! After reprising their roles as Bob and June Wheeler in Season 2, they came back yet again in Season 3 for more hilarity. Brent Spiner shared his two cents on the third season's live audience:

Well, they're always up for it, and they really feed us and it's just great. You know? It's a wonderful process. It really is. It's so much fun, and the writers are so creative, and they come up and they give you new stuff to try. After you've already done a scene, you do it again, and there's more new stuff, and you add and you change, and the audience is right there with us. It's a blast, really, like doing a play.

Annie O'Donnell's thoughts echoed those of her on-screen Night Court husband, as she's evidently as much of a fan of the in-house audience as Spiner. She told me:

Oh my goodness, yes! It was so exciting, because I think a lot of the studio audience were fans of the original show too, so that when we made our entrance in the previous episode last season, they just went crazy. [laughs] . It was very emotional for me. I had to really keep from shedding a few tears at that reception. It was beautiful, was really lovely.

One doesn't have to be a returning star from the '80s to make an impression, of course, and Night Court brought a Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum back to NBC in a big way in Season 2.

No Brooklyn Nine-Nine fan would have confused Fumero's performance as Amy for her – to quote the actress – "really extra" Night Court character, but it was fun to see her on a very different kind of sitcom. B99 of course didn't have a live studio audience! Speaking with CinemaBlend, Fumero said:

It's really fun to be in front of an audience and feel that dance you get to have with the audience between their laughs and your timing of when you come back in with your line. It's really fun. This time, to be honest, I hadn't done it in a while, and so it was satisfying to kind of like tune in the timing of things and really listening for that laugh to fall and figuring out where you want to come in with your line. And like I said, it's just a really specific dance that if you haven't done it in a while, you know, you're a little rusty at first. It felt really good at the end to be like, 'Okay, it's back. I got it. I got it now.'

While it would have been nice for fans to see Fumero back on Night Court, it's probably best for the characters that Jasmine didn't come back! The actress returned to NBC for Grosse Pointe Garden Society this year, with the wait still on for whether the dark comedy will return for Season 2.

Paul Scheer also came to Night Court as a veteran of TV comedies with shows like Black Monday and The League, as well as plenty of live performances in front of an audience. The NBC sitcom was his first experience on a multi-cam, however, and he only had good things to say about it:

[Live theater] is such a part of my like performing DNA that I oddly had never done it for television before I've done single-cam. This is the first time I've ever done a multi-cam show where an audience is watching, and it was thrilling because you immediately know what's working, what's not working. You know how to lean into something or pull back from something. The set is so collaborative that you are constantly making everything better. That audience, the thing that I was impressed with was they feel different, like they're not just there because 'Oh, we came from out of town and we want to go see a taping.' They felt like they were there [because] they wanted to see Night Court. They were with us in every take and they constantly were just ready to laugh. It was great. It was a great experience.

Scheer's Season 2 episode of Night Court alas was a one-and-done, despite an ending that was open enough to possibly bring him back in the future.

Night Court celebrated what is now officially its last Christmas on the air with a holiday episode that brought in Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Joe Lo Truglio and Mad TV's Andy Daly for a murder mystery. While neither of their spinoff ideas materialized in a new NBC sitcom, they each shared their perspectives on the live studio audience. Lo Truglio said:

It was really super charged with energy, playing in front of a live audience. I hadn't done that in quite a bit. I think the last show like that might have been How I Met Your Mother, which I did an episode of that many, many years ago. So this was the first time since then, that I was able to do it. But I always love performing in front of people. My history as part of a sketch group called The State, we'd had a lot of live shows back in college and we recently just did a tour in front of a bunch of people, so it was really great to get that energy, because you really do feed off that as an actor.

For Andy Daly, the fun of the Night Court studio audience also became a family affair when he brought a loved one to set with him. The prolific voice actor told me:

They were really, yes, This live studio audience was great. And also, I have a daughter who... was 17 when we shot this, and she wanted to come and be a part of it. So I'm up there, I'm working, we're doing our scenes, and I start to hear this familiar voice in the microphone out in the audience. [laughs] And it turns out that my kid, just anytime the audience warm up guy asked for a volunteer for anything, her hand shot up and she just kind of became the star of the audience. But she kept people riled up and excited and happy and it worked. So we were kind of a two person operation there. She's firing up the audience. I'm doing jokes on the stage. It worked.

Sadly, these guest stars enjoying the Night Court ride doesn't mean that the sitcom itself will be able to return for a fourth season. Their comments are a testament to the atmosphere that Melissa Rauch – who was an executive producer as well as star – and Co. built on set, and it seems that the Night Court ride was fun while it lasted. John Larroquette even explained why so many actors "love coming and playing on the show because they know it's going to be funny."

If you want to relive that ride, the full third season is available streaming now on Peacock. I'll be among the fans missing the show in the wake of its cancellation, both because of the chemistry between the series regulars with their zany weekly shenanigans in the seemingly endless supply of A+ comedy actors who brought their talents to the small screen to participate.