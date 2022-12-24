7 New And Recent Peacock Original TV Shows That Are Definitely Worth Checking Out

In my opinion, Peacock is one of the streaming services most true to its parent network. Many of the Peacock original TV shows have the same tone and style as a typical NBC series. They feel like natural predecessors to some of the best shows on Peacock from the network, such as The Office and The Blacklist.

This past year, Peacock really ramped up its content to include many new shows that appeal to a wide range of audiences. For this list, I selected a few Peacock original TV shows that you may want to consider when searching for new shows to watch. There should be at least one show matching your TV taste in this list.

A Friend Of The Family

A Friend of the Family is a true crime show based on the Abducted in Plain Sight documentary and the book about the crime. It stars Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks, McKenna Grace, and Anna Paquin.

It follows the Broberg family as a neighbor manipulates them in order to kidnap and abuse the family’s young daughter. It’s a drama that does so much right by telling a devastating story with care and thoughtfulness. It’s one of the best true crime dramas to stream.

Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin follows Bumper (Adam DeVine) as he moves to Germany with the hope of becoming a huge star. The Bumper in Berlin cast includes Sarah Hyland, Lera Abova, Flula Borg, and Jameela Jamil.

The show has many things to enjoy about it, including a long overdue Modern Family reunion between Adam DeVine and Sarah Hyland. It’s also a silly show that feels true to the spirit of the first Pitch Perfect movie. It gives Pitch Perfect fans a show to continue the legacy of the movies, but it’s also its own thing enough to appeal to new fans. It’s one of the Peacock original TV shows that I’m anxiously waiting to hear about a potential second season.

Killing It

Craig Robinson stars as Craig in Killing It. He’s an optimistic man who hopes to get someone to invest in his business. He almost loses his hopeful and honorable spirit until he finds a new calling: killing deadly snakes for a living.

Killing It also stars Claudia O’Doherty. The supporting cast includes Stephanie Nogueras, Scott MacArthur, and Rell Battle. This Peacock TV show is one that really gets its strength from the talented and hilarious cast. It has a strong and unique concept, but it’s really a character ensemble show.

Craig Robinson is often the MVP of most comedy shows, even in some of his forgotten roles , because he makes being funny seem effortless. Robinson and O’Doherty are a dynamic duo who each bring their own brand of wackiness to the mix. Luckily for Killing It fans, the show has already been renewed for Season 2.

The Resort

The Resort is a dramedy about a couple who go to a resort to celebrate an anniversary. The show begins with it seeming like the spark has left their marriage, however, an accident leads Emma (Cristin Milioti) to a phone that’s the starting point of a major mystery. Her husband, Noah (William Jackson Harper), somewhat happily comes along for the ride.

Instantly, Milioti and Jackson Harper make you invested in their relationship. It’s also nice to see that The Resort starts off in one direction but takes you down many paths before the interesting Resort Season 1 ending.

The Resort is perfectly made for binge-watching as you’ll constantly want to keep watching to unravel this mystery. You’ll become just as intrigued by everything as Emma and Noah.

The Undeclared War

The Undeclared War is a Peacock original TV show the same way Netflix claims Black Mirror is one. It originally premiered on Channel 4 in the U.K. but exclusively streams on Peacock. It’s a cyber crime show that follows a cyber attack in the U.K. in 2024, around the time of a major election.

I am the first to admit that these types of series aren’t my go-to shows, because they’re usually a little too smart for my non-tech brain. However, The Undeclared War does a great job of centering it around a young woman who's trying to prove herself in this new adult world.

You care about her journey and those of some of the other characters. It also sets up a really intriguing cyber attack story that seems very relevant for now and the future. It also makes things easy to understand so that even those who would be baffled about a cyber attack and the spread of misinformation can get into it.

The Undeclared War cast includes Hannah Khalique-Brown, Simon Pegg, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Edward Holcroft, Mark Rylance, Adrian Lester, and German Segal. The first season only has six episodes, so it’s a quick show to consume.

‘Til Jail Do Us Part

‘Til Jail Do Us Part is a Spanish-language dramedy about four wives who find themselves having to work together after all their husbands are arrested on the same day. It’s a show full of bad choices that put these women in even more trouble. ‘Til Jail Do Us Part stars Kate del Castillo, Roselyn Sánchez, Sylvia Sáenz, and Jeimy Osorio.

Like Netflix, Peacock may automatically give English speakers the dubbed version of this show. Some of the actors, if not all, provide their own dubbed voices, but I highly recommend just turning it back to the original language and reading the subtitles if you don’t speak Spanish. It’s a lot less distracting.

‘Til Jail Do Us Part very much falls in the category of shows with women stumbling into crime, such as Good Girls, Devious Maids, and Desperate Housewives. This means it’s a lot of fun, but also toys with the idea of drama occasionally.

Everything I Know About Love

Everything I Know About Love belongs in the great coming-of-age stories category. It’s a show about mid-20-something friends in 2012. It follows them as they navigate relationships, friendships, careers, and all the things you expect people their age to be dealing with. The heart of the show surrounds childhood friends Maggie (Emma Appleton) and Birdy (Bel Powley). A sudden change in their dynamic makes one of them question if their friendship can withstand growing up and growing apart.

It’s another Peacock Original TV show that premiered in the UK—BBC One this time—before becoming available exclusively through the streaming service. Everything I Know About Love is charming and feels authentic.

You recognize yourself, for better or worse, and others in these characters.

Peacock has really produced some great new series this year, so some others to consider binging are Irreverent, The Calling, Bel-Air, and The Best Man: The Final Chapters.