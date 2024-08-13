M. Night Shyamalan Tells Us The ‘Provocative’ Alternate Ending He Shot For The Village That Was ‘So Polarizing,’ He Chose Not To Put It On The Blu-Ray
And somehow, Jay-Z is involved?
Director M. Night Shyamalan has become famous over the years for his twist endings, beginning with the shocking reveal at the end of The Sixth Sense and continuing through movies like The Visit, Glass, and Split. When ranking the best M. Night Shyamalan movies, it’s impossible not to focus on the success or failure of his endings. One of my favorite twists in an M. Night Shyamalan movie occurs in the 2004 thriller The Village, though during a recent appearance on CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast, the director informed us that he had a wildly different idea in mind, but it was too jarring on audiences.
The following is going to get into spoilers for The Village, and a few more of M. Night Shyamalan’s movies, so proceed with caution if you prefer not to know story details for a 20 year old movie.
What is the alternate ending for The Village?
The Village stars a very young Joaquin Phoenix and Bryce Dallas Howard as residents of a colonial village named Covington. The townsfolk live in harmony, for the most part, because they stay out of the woods that surround their village, believing there to be monsters amongst the trees. We are meant to believe that Shyamalan has created a period piece. But when her lover Lucius (Phoenix) is fatally injured, the blind Ivy (Howard) agrees to brave the woods and find medicine. What she finds, instead, is a modern-day security guard – played by Shyamalan, in his routine Hitchcockian cameo – helping Ivy, but also agreeing to keep her secret.
On the ReelBlend podcast, Shyamalan stood by that ending. But that wasn’t always his intention. As Night explained to ReelBlend, he had a more jarring concept that also featured him in a cameo, but involved… Jay-Z? He tells us:
It’s cool to hear that M. Night Shyamalan did go so far as to film that version of the ending, with himself behind the wheel of a car, bumping along to Jay-Z and almost hitting Bryce Dallas Howard as she emerges from the woods. But in taking the discussion one step further, Shyamalan makes it clear why he stuck with the ending that he released, even though it earned him mixed reviews.
Why didn’t M. Night Shyamalan use the Jay-Z ending?
In the theatrical cut of The Village, Ivy secures the medications needed to heal Lucius, then returns to the village. The town elders who established this safe space as a means to protect their children and families from the perils of modern society agree that the pain and suffering experienced over the course of the movie are worth it, so long as it allows them to maintain the ruse of Covington.
As Shyamalan explained to ReelBlend:
He also explained that while he had one massive vote on confidence in the Jay-Z ending, it knocked the audience out of the emotional zone of The Village. He said:
