Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan joins the show to discuss his new thriller Trap, starring Josh Hartnett. We were lucky enough to cover many points throughout his career, from The Sixth Sense's success, pushing the boundaries with Unbreakable, the strange nature of being a famous filmmaker, and more.

Stick around after the interview for our review of Trap and our spoiler-filled review of Deadpool & Wolverine, followed by our post-SDCC breakdown.

M. Night Shyamalan Interview | 'Trap,' Alternate Endings, 'Unbreakable' & More

00:00:00 - Intro

00:12:53 - M. Night Shyamalan Interview

00:45:20 - ‘Trap’ Review

00:53:28 - ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Spoiler Chat + The Future of The MCU

01:12:33 - SDCC Was BIG This Year

01:28:54 - Outro

