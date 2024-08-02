M. Night Shyamalan Interview | 'Trap,' Alternate Endings, 'Unbreakable' & More

M. Night Shyamalan returns!

Josh Hartnett in Trap / Director M. Night Shyamalan on the ReelBlend Podcast
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan joins the show to discuss his new thriller Trap, starring Josh Hartnett. We were lucky enough to cover many points throughout his career, from The Sixth Sense's success, pushing the boundaries with Unbreakable, the strange nature of being a famous filmmaker, and more. 

Stick around after the interview for our review of Trap and our spoiler-filled review of Deadpool & Wolverine, followed by our post-SDCC breakdown.

M. Night Shyamalan Interview | 'Trap,' Alternate Endings, 'Unbreakable' & More - YouTube M. Night Shyamalan Interview | 'Trap,' Alternate Endings, 'Unbreakable' & More - YouTube
Timestamps (approx. only)

  • 00:00:00 - Intro
  • 00:12:53 - M. Night Shyamalan Interview
  • 00:45:20 - ‘Trap’ Review
  • 00:53:28 - ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Spoiler Chat + The Future of The MCU
  • 01:12:33 - SDCC Was BIG This Year
  • 01:28:54 - Outro

