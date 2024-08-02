M. Night Shyamalan Interview | 'Trap,' Alternate Endings, 'Unbreakable' & More
M. Night Shyamalan returns!
Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan joins the show to discuss his new thriller Trap, starring Josh Hartnett. We were lucky enough to cover many points throughout his career, from The Sixth Sense's success, pushing the boundaries with Unbreakable, the strange nature of being a famous filmmaker, and more.
Stick around after the interview for our review of Trap and our spoiler-filled review of Deadpool & Wolverine, followed by our post-SDCC breakdown.
Timestamps (approx. only)
- 00:00:00 - Intro
- 00:12:53 - M. Night Shyamalan Interview
- 00:45:20 - ‘Trap’ Review
- 00:53:28 - ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Spoiler Chat + The Future of The MCU
- 01:12:33 - SDCC Was BIG This Year
- 01:28:54 - Outro
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.