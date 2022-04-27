Marvel's 'Moon Knight' Interview With Oscar Isaac & May Calamawy

By published

Oscar Isaac and May Calamawy chat about Marvel's "Moon Knight" series on Disney+.

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac (Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Moon Knight) and May Calamawy (Layla) discuss their Marvel Disney+ series in this interview with CinemaBlend's Law Sharma. They discuss their favorite memories from the set, handling dissociative identity disorder and more.

Video Chapters

  • 00:00 - Intro
  • 00:34 - Oscar Isaac Addresses The Question of A Third Alternate Personality
  • 01:07 - May Calamawy On Finding Layla’s Character
  • 02:12 - Why Oscar Isaac's Glad We Don’t See What Happens During The ‘Blackout’ Scenes
  • 03:30 - May and Oscar Share Their Favorite Behind-the-Scene Memories
Law Sharma
Law Sharma

Law was raised in the Bay and is based in LA. Major pop-culture enthusiast and a giant nerd. Advocate for the AAPI community. Gryffindor. Possible superhero.