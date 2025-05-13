I Still Hope Elizabeth Olsen Will Play Scarlet Witch Again, But I'm Beyond Excited About Her New Movie With MCU Vet Oscar Isaac

Every time a new Elizabeth Olsen project is announced, it’s pretty much required at this point to wonder if or how that new project might impede any possibilities of the actress once again portraying the Scarlet Witch in the MCU post-Doctor Strange sequel. I’m highly invested in her creepy-sounding FX pilot with Cristin Milioti, but now she’s joined an upcoming horror that may soon become one of my most anticipated upcoming movies.

Elizabeth Olsen Is Joining A Fellow MCU Vet And A Twilight Megastar

For her newest big-screen commitment, Elizabeth Olsen has joined the growing cast of Flesh of the Gods, will be the biggest mindbending feature yet for director Panos Cosmatos (Mandy, Beyond the Black Rainbow). She's set to co-star with Marvel's Moon Knight lead Oscar Isaac and teen icon-turned-filmmaker Kristen Stewart. If threse three ended up being the only cast members in the entire movie, it'd still be a win.

She's Going From Playing A Superhero Witch To Playing An '80s Vampire (Presumably)

Get ready for a trip back to Los Angeles in the 1980s, which is where and when Flesh of the Gods will be set. Oscar Isaac's Raoul and Kristen Stewart's Alex are a married couple living it up in and around their luxury skyscraper condo, especially when it comes to the nightlife.

Their lives and nightly habits are changed after they meet Olsen's alluring and perplexing Nameless, who heads up a "hard partying cabal," according to Deadline. After which, Alex and Raoul find themselves thrust into party scene full of hedonists, violence and all the thrills one can handle.

Though the description of the film refers to it as a "vampire thriller," the logline synopsis apparently doesn't get too straightforward on that front. Sure, it's hard to imagine that Nameless and her squad are anything but bloodsuckers, but Panos Cosmatos might have some slightly more esoteric ideas than just a straight-up fang-banging massacre.

An Extra Reason To Be Excited: Se7en's Screenwriter Wrote It

So this is going to be just as subjective as everything else, but the fact that Andrew Kevin Walker penned the script for Flesh of the Gods is reason alone to get me into a theater, with the A+ trio of actors sprinkles on top. Se7en is one of my two favorite movies of all time, and the tight script has as much to do with that as David Fincher and that movie's A+ stars.

Even if you don't adore the 1995 classic, or agree with the argument that it's among the best horror movies of all time, Walker also penned equally slick scripts for not-as-well-directed movies like Brainscan, Hideaway and 8mm, while also writing Sleepy Hollow and Fincher's 2023 release The Killer among others. Beyond Tim Burton, Cosmatos might be the most visually macabre director to bring one of Walker's scripts to the screen, and I can't wait.

With Avengers: Doomsday currently in production without any hardcore concrete plans to bring Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff back, I'm still holding out hopes that she'll be a big part of Paul Bettany's return to the MCU for the Vision TV show, but until we know more, I'll be geeking out over the thought of her playing a vampire opposite Bella Swan herself.