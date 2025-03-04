I Understand Why The First Star Wars Movie Is C-3PO Actor Anthony Daniels’ Favorite, But I Wasn’t Expecting His Pick For Which Was The Most Fun To Make
Few people know the Star Wars franchise (streaming with a Disney+ subscription) quite like Anthony Daniels. He appeared in all nine movies of the Skywalker Saga, something nobody else can say. He was even in the ill-fated Star Wars Holiday Special. With that level of experience, his feelings on the franchise are something any fan is going to want to know. And as it turns out his favorite films in the Star Wars franchise could not be more different.
Anthony Daniels recently appeared at the FanX Salt Lake Pop Culture & Comic Convention and was asked about his favorite Star Wars movie. Daniels (via Popverse) named two movies, one that was his personal favorite film, and the one that he had the most fun making. Somewhat surprisingly, those two movies were about as different as they could be.
Anthony Daniels’ Favorite Star Wars Movie Is The First One
When discussing his favorite Star Wars movie, Daniels said it was the first one, the original Star Wars. At the time certainly nobody had any idea what the franchise could become, and the actor said that he appreciated the simplicity of the story, saying…
Alot of people who probably name the original Star Wars as their favorite of the series, if not their favorite movie ever. While The Empire Strikes Back tends to get named as the best Star Wars movie, there's something about that original film that can't be denied. It’s the movie that launched everything that came after and became the highest-grossing movie of all time.
Daniels Favorite Star Wars Movie To Film Was The Last One
One can imagine that considering how the original Star Wars was far from a sure thing, and George Lucas and his team were inventing various visual effects techniques at the time, making the original Star Wars might not have been too much fun. Daniels says the movie he actually enjoyed making the most was the last film of the sequel trilogy, specifically because he enjoyed working opposite Oscar Isaac. Daniels explained…
Oscar Isaac and Anthony Daniels certainly had a lot of interplay in the last film. Isaac and Daniels even wrapped shooting on The Rise of Skywalker on the same day. It's good that the pair enjoyed working together, and Daniels is nothing but complementary of Isaac as an actor.
Being “stuck with it” is certainly the way a lot of fans feel about The Rise of Skywalker if not the sequel trilogy more broadly. I'm among those that really didn't love the last Star Wars movie. Still, it’s nice to know that making the movie was a lot of fun. At least somebody got something out of it.
