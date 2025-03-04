I Understand Why The First Star Wars Movie Is C-3PO Actor Anthony Daniels’ Favorite, But I Wasn’t Expecting His Pick For Which Was The Most Fun To Make

News
By
published

Anthony Daniels' favorite Star Wars movies are, and aren't, what you think.

Anthony Daniels as C-3PO in Ahsoka
(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Few people know the Star Wars franchise (streaming with a Disney+ subscription) quite like Anthony Daniels. He appeared in all nine movies of the Skywalker Saga, something nobody else can say. He was even in the ill-fated Star Wars Holiday Special. With that level of experience, his feelings on the franchise are something any fan is going to want to know. And as it turns out his favorite films in the Star Wars franchise could not be more different.

Anthony Daniels recently appeared at the FanX Salt Lake Pop Culture & Comic Convention and was asked about his favorite Star Wars movie. Daniels (via Popverse) named two movies, one that was his personal favorite film, and the one that he had the most fun making. Somewhat surprisingly, those two movies were about as different as they could be.

Anthony Daniels’ Favorite Star Wars Movie Is The First One

When discussing his favorite Star Wars movie, Daniels said it was the first one, the original Star Wars. At the time certainly nobody had any idea what the franchise could become, and the actor said that he appreciated the simplicity of the story, saying…

My favorite was actually Episode IV, the very first film. The reason for that is it was a very simple story. You had Luke, who was the hero who comes from nothing, and he meets people on the way, the classic journey. And then you have a bad person called Darth Vader, at that time we don’t know that it’s his daddy. And so, I understood it.

Alot of people who probably name the original Star Wars as their favorite of the series, if not their favorite movie ever. While The Empire Strikes Back tends to get named as the best Star Wars movie, there's something about that original film that can't be denied. It’s the movie that launched everything that came after and became the highest-grossing movie of all time.

Daniels Favorite Star Wars Movie To Film Was The Last One

One can imagine that considering how the original Star Wars was far from a sure thing, and George Lucas and his team were inventing various visual effects techniques at the time, making the original Star Wars might not have been too much fun. Daniels says the movie he actually enjoyed making the most was the last film of the sequel trilogy, specifically because he enjoyed working opposite Oscar Isaac. Daniels explained…

My favorite film to make was the last one, The Rise of Skywalker. I had such fun with the new cast particularly. Oscar Isaac, truly one of the best actors to be in a Star Wars movie. And he had such a bad relationship with Threepio, that he persecuted him on an hourly basis. Even worse than Han Solo. I just was giggling inside the costume as Oscar annoyed me. The film didn’t work out like I thought it might, but nevertheless, it’s part of the saga, so you’re stuck with it.

Oscar Isaac and Anthony Daniels certainly had a lot of interplay in the last film. Isaac and Daniels even wrapped shooting on The Rise of Skywalker on the same day. It's good that the pair enjoyed working together, and Daniels is nothing but complementary of Isaac as an actor.

Being “stuck with it” is certainly the way a lot of fans feel about The Rise of Skywalker if not the sequel trilogy more broadly. I'm among those that really didn't love the last Star Wars movie. Still, it’s nice to know that making the movie was a lot of fun. At least somebody got something out of it.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.  Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about star wars
Obi-Wan telling Anakin &quot;good job&quot; in the colosseum during Attack of the Clones

Ewan McGregor Gave Some Funny Advice To His Young Star Wars Co-Star While Trying To Get Through A Scene (And I’m Impressed It Worked)
Darth Vader in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy Sets The Record Straight On Those Retirement Rumors, But I’m More Excited About The Star Wars Movie Updates She Shared
From left to right: A screenshot of Bella Thorne and Zendaya with their hands in the air making silly faces in the opening credits for Shake It Up.

Bella Thorne Remembers Her Disney Channel Days With Zendaya: ‘That Was A Really Beautiful Moment’

See more latest
Most Popular
From left to right: A screenshot of Bella Thorne and Zendaya with their hands in the air making silly faces in the opening credits for Shake It Up.
Bella Thorne Remembers Her Disney Channel Days With Zendaya: ‘That Was A Really Beautiful Moment’
Tom Holland looking determined playing Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home
Avengers: Doomsday And Secret Wars Theory Would Put Tom Holland’s Spider-Man At The Center Of The Story
From left to right: Kylie Jenner looking up and to her left while holding Timothée Chalamet’s hand as he looks forward smiling at the 2025 Oscars.
Eagle-Eyed Viewers Spotted The Moment Kylie Jenner Gave Up Her Seat Next To Timothée Chalamet At The Oscars (As An Insider Shares More Details)
Millie Bobby Brown as Michelle crying to Keats in The Electric State.
'I Was Mortified': After Millie Bobby Brown's Post About Bullying Went Viral, Little Britain's Matt Lucas Shared Apology For Past Comments
Tom Cruise as Pete Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick
Fans Want Tom Cruise In Top Gun 3, But One Maverick Star Doesn’t Think They’ll Be Back
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle BBC News interview.
Is It Weird I’d Just Love Meghan Markle Back On Suits LA So We Could Get An Adorable Prince Harry On Set Story?
Tony Todd is ready for vengeance, starting as The Candyman in Candyman, 1992.
Horror Icon Tony Todd Didn’t Make It Into The Oscars In Memoriam Segment, And His Family Isn’t Happy
Grant Ellis on The Bachelor Season 29.
‘This Is Robbery.’ Grant Ellis Defends His Decision After The Bachelor Fans Express Shock Over Hometown Elimination
Pattinson looking enthusiastic in a raincoat for Mickey 17, Pattinson, natural makeup and long blonde hair in No Hard Feelings.
The Insides Of My Trousers... Were Wet.' The Story Behind Robert Pattinson's Dance Scene With Jennifer Lawrence Is Not For The Faint Of Heart
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian on SNL 2021.
There's A Juicy Rumor About Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Running Into One Another, And It Neither Squares With Nor Negates Previous Reports