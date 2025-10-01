Full Frankenstein Trailer Is Epic And Visual, But Something Is Missing
Euphoria's Jacob Elordi is playing a different type of monster.
Guillermo del Toro's best movies have a supernatural element to them, often featuring bright colors and fascinating creatures. That includes The Shape of Water, which won the Oscar for Best Picture back in 2018. Next is the upcoming book to screen adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. The full trailer is here, including Jacob Elordi's transformation into The Creature. Well, sort of.
The public was previously treated to Frankenstein's teaser, but the clip shown above is the first full-length trailer. Guillermo del Toro called Elordi's creature beautiful, but one can't see why. Although we see him being stitched together and showing great feats of strength, his full appearance is being kept under wraps. Let's break down exactly what this footage is teasing for the upcoming horror movie, which will be heading to home in November for those with a Netflix subscription.
This trailer opens on narration from Elordi's Creature. While we still haven't seen a full look at his appearance, at least we can understand some of his POV. As we hear his voice, we're shown the ways in which Oscar Isaac's Victor Frankenstein put him together. There's a room full of cadavers, and we watch as he selects an eye ball and adds its to the being he's creating. He also watches in horror as it seemingly comes to life.
We're also introduced to Mia Goth's Elizabeth Lavenza, another famous character from Mary Shelley's beloved novel. The actress is a scream queen in her own right, and it should be interesting to see what she brings to this character. We can already see the soft spot she seemingly has for The Creature, as well as her stunning costumes.
There are some truly captivating shots in this trailer, including one where a fiery (alive) skeleton is shown. It looks like Victor might burn down his home in an attempt to kill The Creature. But I doubt that's going to work.
Speaking of Jacob Elordi's nameless character, he looks wildly powerful. While we'll have to wait to see more of his appearance, a clip shows him getting an action sequence, and even pushing a giant ship by hand. He's definitely not someone I'd like to meet in a dark alley.
This trailer arrived just in time for spooky season, and should help folks get into the spirit. Of course, I have to assume that I'm not the only one who expected to see a clearer version of Jacob Elordi's Creature in it. Alas, it looks like del Toro and the marketing team at Netflix are going to keep this under wraps until we get closer to Frankenstein's release. Hey, that's one way to help buoy excitement for the forthcoming horror flick.
All will be revealed when Frankenstein hits select theaters on October 17th, before coming to Netflix on November 7th as part of the 2025 movie release list.
