Keanu Reeves Just Found Out Ben Stiller Originally Wanted His Severance Role To Be Played By Barack Obama, And His Reaction Is A+
Keanu Reeves had no idea that he took a role from the former President of the United States.
Season 2 of Severance was about as well-received as the first. It gave fans some answers while also providing plenty of twists, but one of the most fun came early in Season 2, when we were introduced to the voice of the Lumon building, and we discovered that it sounds exactly like Keanu Reeves. However, the John Wick actor wasn't Ben Stiller's first pick for the role, and his reaction to learning that said first pick was Barack Obama was incredible.
Keanu Reeve's Severance Role Was Offered To Barack Obama
In a recent appearance on the New Heights podcast, Keanu Reeves was asked about the fact that Ben Stiller had revealed he had initially offered the role of the Lumon building to Barack Obama. It turned out the John Wick star had no idea. Keanu said simply…
So, the Kelce brothers got to break the news to Keanu Reeves that he wasn’t the first choice for the voice of the claymation Lumon building.
A lot of actors might be disappointed that they weren’t the first choice and only got the role after somebody else turned it down. Reeves, however, takes it all in stride. While he initially seems to feel bad that he was a second choice, he ultimately decides that he doesn’t care that he wasn’t the first pick. He’s just happy he got the job. Reeves said…
Keanu has found some incredible success being the second choice in the past. It's now a well-known story that he only got the call for The Matrix after Will Smith turned the role down. Clearly, he doesn't take offense at being a second choice, and it's simply a fact that many iconic roles came about after other actors said no.
Apple TV+: $12.99 A Month With 7-Day Trial
Watch both seasons of Severance, and hear the lovely voice of Keanu Reeves, with a subscription to Apple TV+.
Offer available globally, prices vary.
Ben Stiller Explained How He Wanted Barack Obama In Severance
Back in March, Stiller relayed the story of how he actually asked Barack Obama if he would perform the voice-over that Reeves ultimately ended up doing. While Obama apparently has an Apple TV+ subscription, as he's a fan of the series, he was unable to do it because former Presidents are really busy. Stiller said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!…
Keanu Reeves has an amazing voice and ended up being a great choice for Severance. That said, I will now always wonder about what we could have heard, because Barack Obama could have been incredible in the role.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
@newheightshow
Keanu had an incredibly wholesome reaction to finding out he almost lost a role to Barack Obama 😂♬ original sound - New Heights
Perhaps, if Barack Obama’s schedule opens up, there will be future opportunities for him in Season 3 of Severance. He says he likes the show, so it sounds like he’d be willing. If not, I’m sure Keanu Reeves will be happy to fill in.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.