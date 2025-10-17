Critics Say Keanu Reeves Is ‘Devilishly Angelic’ In Good Fortune, But Do They Like The Supernatural Comedy Overall?
Aziz Ansari makes his directorial debut.
Horror flicks may be the primary focus for many movie lovers in October, but there’s always room for a good supernatural comedy, right? Aziz Ansari sure hopes so, as he makes his feature directorial debut with Good Fortune. With a cast that includes Ansari, Seth Rogen, Keanu Reeves, Keke Palmer and more, this one has been on our radar as one that must be seen in the theater, so are critics in agreement?
Aziz Ansari’s Good Fortune — which hits the 2025 movie calendar on October 17 — stars Keanu Reeves as Gabriel, a guardian angel who loses his wings after failing to prove to down-on-his-luck Arj (Ansari) that switching lives with rich socialite Jeff (Seth Rogen) won’t make him happier. Matt Fowler of IGN calls the movie “funny, sharp, and sweet,” as it somehow upends the It’s a Wonderful Life cliché but still manages to embrace it. He rates it a “Great” 8 out of 10, writing:
Brian Truitt of USA TODAY also says Keanu Reeves is “angelic” in this “heaven-sent” comedy, giving it 3 out of 4 stars. Aziz Ansari toes the line between hilarity and gravity, Truitt says, by using comedy to approach deep themes. The critic says:
Joe Schmidt of Collider rates Good Fortune 7 out of 10, writing that it’s a fine first effort from Aziz Ansari at the helm, as he weaves a simple yet satisfying tale of people realizing they can both cherish what they have and fight to make the world better. Keke Palmer steals the show, in Schmidt’s opinion, and Keanu Reeves is a “godsend.” In the critic’s words:
Tim Grierson of AV Club grades the movie a C+, noting that Good Fortune acknowledges the anger that economic inequality causes but doesn’t dig too deep. Grierson wonders if Aziz Ansari’s message lacks heft because the actor can’t fully recognize the plight of those struggling to make ends meet. The critic says:
Lindsey Bahr of the AP also says the life-affirming message that comes from Good Fortune feels hollow, despite the director’s good intentions. She gives it 2 out of 4 stars and writes:
While there are some questions regarding Aziz Ansari’s feel-good message, it appears that critics are mostly on board with his directorial debut. Good Fortune holds a 79% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so if you want to see the hilarity that ensues amongst this cast — including Keanu Reeves, who is apparently worthy of all the angel puns — the movie is in theaters as of Friday, October 17.
