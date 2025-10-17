Hope You Packed Your Extra Kyber Crystals, Because Star Wars Merch At Disney World Is Getting Way More Expensive

You can set your watch by it now, but when October arrives, prices go up at Disney Parks. October marks the beginning of the new fiscal year for The Walt Disney Company, so by making planned price increases then, it can potentially boost profits for the next year. The primary focus when the most recent price increase hit was on tickets to Disneyland and Walt Disney World, but that’s not the only place prices went up.

Prices jumped up on a lot of different things earlier this month, and while ticket prices are the one place that all guests will get hit, other things saw even bigger increases. And for some reason, Star Wars fans may have been hit harder than anybody.

Disney World And Disneyland Price Increases Hit Star Wars Fans Especially Hard

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge was a massive addition to both Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios when the land opened in 2019. It promised to be a place where fans could live out their own Star Wars adventure, and that included giving fans a chance to build their own lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop. The lightsaber building is an incredible experience that everybody should do, assuming they can afford it.

When Galaxy’s Edge opened, the custom lightsaber experience cost guests $200, but we’ve seen those prices, along with others, creep up over the last few years (though prices actually went down at Disneyland at one point). Savi’s Workshop saw a $25 price increase on both coasts, with the experience costing guests $250 at Disneyland and a whopping $275 at Walt Disney World now.

But that’s not all. Kyber Crystals, the object that gives lightsabers their color, saw their own price increase from $17.99 to $24.99, a price increase of nearly 40%. Each custom lightsaber comes with one crystal free, in blue, red, green, or purple, but if you want to be able to swap the color of your saber, you’ll need to buy additional crystals. Some colors, like yellow and white, are only available separately.

Disneyland And Disney World Increased Prices Across The Board

The fact is that everything at Disneyland and Walt Disney World saw price increases, not just tickets. Most food menu items went up, though mostly by less than a dollar per item. Most other merchandise has also seen a slight boost, with the popular mouse ears at Disney World going up by a couple of dollars per item and the popular shoulder plushies going up by three dollars each.

MagicBand+ also got something of a backdoor price increase. Previously, Disney World Annual Passholders and hotel guests had access to a discount on the useful (at Disney World) wearable, but the discount has been removed.

A trip to Disneyland or Disney World is only going to get more expensive. We already knew that. While I still think Disneyland and Disney World are worth the price, everybody needs to be prepared for just what the price really is.