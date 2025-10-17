Critics Have Seen Boston Blue, And They’re In Agreement About Donnie Wahlberg’s Blue Bloods Spinoff
Beantown, here we come.
Goodbye, New York, hello Boston! While fans were undoubtedly distraught over Blue Bloods’ cancellation after 14 seasons on CBS, we’re not done with the Reagan family just yet. Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny is the center of the new spinoff Boston Blue, which premieres on the 2025 TV schedule on October 17. Critics had a chance to screen the first two episodes of the new series, and they agree that the Blue Bloods faithful will love it.
Boston Blue sees Danny leaving the Big Apple for Beantown, where he partners up with Detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green) at the Boston PD, where his son Sean is a rookie officer (played by Mika Amonsen in this series). With a new city, new cops and a twist on the Reagan family dinners, what else can we expect from the spinoff? Robert Lloyd of the L.A. Times says fans of the original will be pleased and gives a hint of what to expect from Danny and his new partner:
Aramide Tinubu of Variety says intriguing cases, complex family dynamics and the potential for Blue Bloods cameos — Bridget Moynahan’s Erin Reagan reportedly appears in the premiere — make Boston Blue is a worthy spinoff for fans still reeling from the series’ cancellation. Tinubu continues:
Deidre Johnson of The Wrap says Boston Blue has all the bones of its predecessor, including a good cast that includes Psych’s Maggie Lawson, Gloria Reuben (who appeared on Blue Bloods in a different role) and Marcus Scribner. Johnson continues:
Joel Keller of Decider admits that fans who are still craving more Blue Bloods may make this spinoff a hit, but for everyone else, the critic recommends that we skip this “patently absurd” series. In Keller’s words:
EW’s Kristen Baldwin, meanwhile, gives it a B+, saying it delivers nothing more and nothing less than what Blue Bloods fans want. It’s a little kinder and gentler than its predecessor, Baldwin says, but it gets the job done. The critic says:
While Boston Blue isn’t a hit with all of the critics, everyone seems to agree that those familiar with Blue Bloods can expect more of the same from its spinoff. If you want to see more of Danny Reagan, the new series premieres at 10 p.m. ET Friday, October 17, on CBS and can be streamed the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.