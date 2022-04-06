'Moon Knight' Episode 2 "Summon The Suit" | Analysis & Review
By Law Sharma , Katie Hughes
Watch CinemaBlend's 'Moon Knight' expert break down the episode 2 of the latest Marvel show on Disney+.
“Moon Knight” is a new fan favorite on Disney+ starring Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hunt, and CinemaBlend’s resident expert Law Sharma is here to break down everything we saw in episode 2, “Summon the Suit.” This week he discusses who’s really in control of Steven/Marc’s body, everything we learned about Arthur, the official introduction of Layla, and more!
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
01:03 - Who Is In Control?
01:07 - Conflict Between Marc & Steven
01:34 - Khonshu’s Power Over Them
02:26 - Mr. Knight vs. Moon Knight
03:11 - Storage Unit 43 Easter Egg
04:23 - A More Harrowing Arthur Harrow
04:51 - Arthur & Khonshu’s History
05:26 - Ammit’s Former Avatar
06:10 - How The Scales Work
07:10 - Layla Enters The Ring
07:26 - The Window To Marc’s Past
08:05 - Her Influence On Steven’s Personality
08:47 - Why Khonshu Wants Layla
09:17 - Lingering Questions
09:22 - How Will Egypt Change The Story?
09:53 - How Long Was Marc In Control Before Steven’s Revelation?
10:50 - How Does The Supernatural Dimension Work?
11:30 - Is There A Deeper Meaning To Arthur’s Purple Energy?
12:00 - Will The Lunar Cycle Affect Moon Knight’s Powers?
12:45 - Outro
Law was raised in the Bay and is based in LA. Major pop-culture enthusiast and a giant nerd. Advocate for the AAPI community. Gryffindor. Possible superhero.
