I Loved Daredevil: Born Again's Finale, But It Highlighted What The Rest Of Season 1 Was Missing

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is firing on all cylinders, with exciting content hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latter was the case for the Marvel TV show, Daredevil: Born Again, which recently ended its first season. The finale was pretty incredible, but showed what was missing from the rest of Season 1. Let's break it all down.

The Season 1 finale of Daredevil: Born Again was a killer episode... literally. Matt Murdock suited back up and fought alongside The Punisher as Kingpin tried to take control of the city. I loved seeing the enduring hero of Hell's Kitchen kick ass, but it pointed out just how little of the actual Daredevil we got throughout the season. Instead, most of the action was about non-masked characters, and Charlie Cox spent the majority of his scenes as lawyer Matt Murdock.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will recall how beloved the original Daredevil seasons were during its run on Netflix. After Cox cameod in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, the fandom was ready for Daredevil to take the spotlight again. And, while Born Again was a fun watch, the actual superhero didn't get all that much screen time.

Of course, there's an obvious reason for why this might be. Namely that Daredevil: Born Again went through extensive changes during production, where the show was reshaped into the season we saw on Disney+. It's possible that Matt Murdock was suited up in scenes that were ultimately dropped, or that the lack of superhero time was an accidental result of the changes.

Either way, the Season 1 finale proved how awesome Daredevil is when he's in his full glory. Hopefully the second season delivers on this a bit more. Because, as much as I like seeing Matt come face to face with danger, I need more of the guy in the mask.

I want to clarify that I still, overall ,enjoyed Born Again, and I'm hyped for another season. I was a big fan of the original series, and loved seeing the same bloody sensibility brought to the MCU proper. The crime drama side of the series is enticing (as is anything involving Vincent D'Onofrio's Fisk), but I just needed a little more superhero action.

Ever since Cox's surprising cameo in No Way Home, fans have been hoping to see more of him in upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows. He once again suited up in She-Hulk, debuting an awesome yellow suit. But Born Again was a return to form... even if he didn't spend that much time as a vigilante.

Daredevil: Born Again is streaming in its entirety on Disney+. The next release coming from the shared universe will be Thunderbolts* on May 2nd as part of the 2025 movie release list. We'll just have to see when Cox's superhero returns.