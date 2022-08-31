NCIS: Hawai'i Star Tori Anderson Talks Kate And Lucy's Happy Season 1 Ending And Domestic Moments Ahead
Tori Anderson opened up about Kate and Lucy's NCIS: Hawai'i relationship!
NCIS: Hawai’i debuted on CBS in 2021 and quickly became one of the biggest new hits on television, all while making history with Vanessa Lachey as the first woman in the lead role of an NCIS series. The first season came to a end without any terrifying cliffhangers for fans to deal with over the hiatus ahead of Season 2, and it was a particularly uplifting ending for Kate Whistler and Lucy Tara, as they got back together after a tumultuous season. Tori Anderson, who plays Kate, opened up about their first season ending and the domesticity ahead.
With Season 1 of NCIS: Hawai’i arriving on DVD on September 6 and Season 2 premiering on September 19, there’s no better time to revisit the series, and Tori Anderson was enthusiastic to do so when speaking with CinemaBlend about Kate’s reconciliation with Lucy. She shared her reaction to them getting their happy ending in the first season finale:
There were ups and downs for Kate and Lucy throughout the first season, but not just drama for the sake of drama. Kate grew and evolved to the point that she was ready – albeit clearly very nervous – to serenade the woman she loves with “Make You Feel My Love.” It wasn’t the grand gesture that Ernie had in mind when giving her advice, but the very literal gesture worked, and NCIS: Hawai’i headed into hiatus on a less stressful note than NCIS with its Season 19 finale.
Of course, Season 1 ending on a high note for them doesn’t guarantee that they’ll be in for smooth sailing in Season 2. Still, Tori Anderson had some encouraging words about what to expect from the two characters when the show returns in September. She weighed in on whether Kate and Lucy were set up for a happy Season 2:
Fans don’t need to worry that the Season 2 premiere (which will be half of a two-part crossover with NCIS) will hit the reset button on Kate and Lucy’s relationship and send them back through the wringer all over again. That’s not to say that the course of true love runs smooth for them in the new episodes, but their journey in Season 1 has led them to a brand new place. When I noted that it’s nice to have some domesticity in a show that can be very serious and action-packed, Tori Anderson responded:
If you want to revisit the first season of NCIS: Hawai’i, you’re in luck. Season 1 will arrive on DVD on Tuesday, September 6 with all 22 episodes and more than 45 minutes of special features. The DVD set also includes both parts of the crossover with NCIS instead of just the Hawai’i half that aired back in March, and what’s not to love about deleted scenes and a gag reel? Those certainly aren’t available with a Paramount+ subscription.
You can also look forward to the return of NCIS: Hawai’i (opens in new tab) on Monday, September 19 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, immediately following the Season 20 premiere of NCIS. September will be packed with big premieres, so be sure to check out our 2022 TV schedule for what’s coming back and when to tune in.
