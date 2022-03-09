NCIS And NCIS: Hawai'i Crossover Unveils First Look At Torres And Tennant's Team-Up

It’s almost time for some of NCIS' elite to go tropical with the upcoming NCIS: Hawai’i crossover! Wilmer Valderrama’s Nick Torres and Katrina Law’s Jessica Knight are heading to the Aloha State in an upcoming episode of the newest franchise spin-off, and CBS finally unveiled a first look at the highly-anticipated team-up!

In the photos, Torres and Jessica are meeting up with Vanessa Lachey’s Jane Tennant and her island-bound team, and although it’s hard to tell just what everyone is discussing, their expressions indicate that things are pretty serious. (Torres looks like he could sneer his way out of straitjacket.) It will be nice to see the two teams finally team up and it looks like it will be an episode you won’t want to miss!

Now let's take a peek at Katrina Law popping up alongside an NCIS: Hawai'i familiar, Jason Antoon's Ernie Malik.

(Image credit: CBS)

The NCIS: Hawai’i episode is titled “T’N’T,” and will only feature Wilmer Valderrama and Katrina Law from the flagship NCIS squad, though that’s not too much of a surprise, since the pair's involvement was announced when news of the crossover initially broke. However, NCIS star Brian Dietzen also spoke out about the chances of appearing on the crossover recently, and while he was on board to take part, Valderrama and Katrina Law ended up being the only ones going to Hawai’i. Though it isn't happening this go-around, he's still hopful for next season or the future beyond.

(Image credit: CBS)

The NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossover has been on everyone’s radar for a few months now and the fact that fans finally get it at the end of the month is something to look forward to. It will be interesting to see how exactly Torres and Jessica interact with Jane and co. and how they will work together, as per the synopsis:

NCIS Agents Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) travel to Hawai’i when they learn a key witness in one of their old cases has turned up there with crucial evidence.

Dun dun dunnn! The crossover between the two shows was first announced in the early days of 2022, and details were being kept under lock and key regarding what would happen in the ep. But even though we're that much closer to it, the synopsis still isn’t giving too much away as far as exactly what case is bringing Torres and Jessica to Hawai’i. Since NCIS: Hawai’i went a different direction and didn’t get a backdoor pilot before premiering, the episode will be the first time we are seeing the two shows come together, aside from being paired on the same night.

Hopefully with this NCIS crossover, it won’t be long until NCIS: Los Angeles gets the same treatment. Considering the stars were pretty enthusiastic following the news of Hawai’i joining the franchise, it would be great for those two to crossover, and probably easier to explain the coastal traveling. Maybe Tennant and her crew can go to the City of Angels? Though I’m sure the L.A. cast would much rather have some fun in the sun in Hawai'i.

Don’t miss Agent Nick Torres and Agent Jessica Knight traveling to the Aloha State to catch a witness on NCIS: Hawai’i, airing on Monday, March 28 at 10 p.m. EST on CBS! Check out what else to look forward to on TV with CinemaBlend’s 2022 winter and spring TV schedule.