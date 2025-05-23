High Potential's Kaitlin Olson Addressed All The Morgan And Karadec Shippers, And Her Message Was Equal Parts Insightful And Infuriating
Morgan and Karadec shippers, listen up.
I’m a loud and proud Morgan and Karadec shipper. Every week, I’d tune into High Potential with my Hulu subscription to watch them solve crimes while I pine for a potential romance. However, so far, nothing has happened on the romantic front. Now, though, Kaitlin Olson has addressed those of us who want the crime solvers to be together, and her message was equal parts insightful and infuriating.
Following High Potential’s conclusion on the 2025 TV schedule, I’ve been impatiently waiting for updates about Season 2. Thankfully, Olson spoke about the show with TV Insider, and she was specifically asked about fans wanting a Morgan and Karadec romance. Sharing her take on the co-workers’ relationship and how she plays it, the actress said:
It’s both hilarious and infuriating that Olson so bluntly told everyone that she’s not playing into the possible romance. Of course, I respect her choice immensely, and I love how High Potential avoids quirky procedural problems and tropes. However, when it comes to Margan and Karadec, I want them to be together, and I want it now. Their chemistry is undeniable!
However, after hearing the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star explain how she plays the dynamic between her character and her professional partner, I totally get why she doesn’t lean into their potentially romantic vibe. Speaking about how Morgan sees Karadec and treats him, as well as how he handles said treatment, the actress said:
Admittedly, Karadec’s confusion over Morgan is hilarious, and they are polar opposites. Seeing Olson’s character barb and annoy Daniel Sunjata’s detective is endlessly entertaining, and it’s a dynamic I never want to lose.
However, it’s also been so fun to see Karadec warm up to Morgan and sincerely care for her. It’s made me realize a very slow-burn Bones-like romance could happen between these two, and that’s what I really want to see.
Thankfully, the Hacks actress’ final comments on this matter gave me hope that this could happen, as she explained:
So, I love that we’ll “get an answer,” that’s exciting! I also love that Olson knows about the shippers and so insightfully told us how she acts out the relationship between her character and the detective.
Now, I can’t wait to see how their relationship develops from here, and yes, I’m still hopeful that romance isn’t out of the equation. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long to see how Morgan and Karadec’s relationship flourishes (at least professionally) because High Potential is returning to ABC for Season 2 this fall.
