‘Peacemaker’ Interviews With James Gunn, John Cena, Jennifer Holland And More
By Sean O'Connell , Hannah Saulic published
Writer/Director James Gunn and the stars of DC’s Peacemaker series including John Cena (Peacemaker), Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt), Robert Patrick (Auggie Smith), Steve Agee (John Economos), Freddie Stroma (Vigilante) and Chukwudi Iwuji (Clemson Murn) discuss their new HBO Max series in this interview with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell.
Interview Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 00:10 - John Cena’s Peacemaker Tried To Use A Real Eagle In Certain Scenes, And James Gunn Tell Us What Went Wrong
- 01:56 - John Cena Explains How This Peacemaker Will Be Different From The Suicide Squad Character
- 03:22 - Freddie Stroma Tries To Name Something Peacemaker Is Actually Good At
- 04:07 - James Gunn Reveals His Favorite Peacemaker Episode, And Steve Agee Calls It ‘Bonkers’
- 06:16 - James Gunn Talks Writing Roles For Danielle Brooks and Others, Plus Who Gave The Best Audition
- 07:33 - What The Peacemaker Cast Loved Most About James Gunn’s Dialogue
- 10:11 - Freddie Stroma’s Hopes For Vigilante’s Future In The DCEU
- 10:38 - Robert Patrick Weighs In On The Comic Book Movie Takeover
- 11:29 - Peacemaker Executive Producers Discuss Studio Shifts From Comic Book Movies To Streaming Series
- 14:09 - James Gunn And More Discuss Successfully Adapting Comic Books For The Screen
- 16:50 - Could Peacemaker Get A Season 2? James Gunn Weighs In
