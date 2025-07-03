FX's Adults Hasn't Been Renewed Yet But One Star Has A Great Idea For A Season 2 Plot - And It Has Whiskers

What's the worst thing that you've experienced involving roommates? FX on Hulu's Adults already offers plenty of examples, and star Malik Elassal has other ideas for a truly horrendous follow-up that would make for great entertainment if and when Season 2 gets the greenlight – and it involves little, cute (or terrifying) creatures.

I had the chance to speak with Elassal, who plays Samir in Adults, which everyone with a Hulu subscription should be watching, since it's easily one of the funniest show on the 2025 TV schedule. I knew I had to ask what he thinks would be the best (and worst) thing for the hilarious roommates to experience if the story were to continue, and his answer was instant:

Oh man: mice.

Oh, good God, I was already twisting my nose up in disgust. Elassal continued, saying it would be hysterical because someone brought the rodent in, which would add a non-stop 'whodunit' element to the comedy. In his words:

I think that's a really fun element to introduce. It almost feels supernatural when you have a mouse in the house. It feels like you just hear things, and you're just like, 'What was that?' You know? And it's sort of a thing that's outside of all of you, and it has nothing to do with you, but, like, somebody is the person who brought the mouse in. So it'd be fun. It'd be almost like a 'whodunit?' of just having a mouse in the house.

While I never pictured mice running around a house as a part of the best horror TV shows out there, that's certainly something that's on my bingo card now. And truthfully, I can totally understand.

The group doesn't live in New York City, but since they are located in the borough of Queens, I wouldn't be surprised if mice somehow made their way inside after someone left a pizza out on the counter.

The series itself is hysterical in every way. As a Gen Z'er who really feels she has no idea what she's doing, this show got me in at so many different points that I thought myself snorting time and time again. Adults is insane, but in the funnest way, and adding mice to that mix would only make it better.

Check out Malik Elassal looking somewhat mouse-ish in a slightly oversized suit from the show's standout sixth episode.

After eight episodes of utter chaos – including a hilarious guest-run stint from Charlie Cox – I'm ready for Season 2 of Adults. It could be even more intense, more unbelievable, and make even more people laugh their butts off like it did to me. While a possible Season 2 won't be premiering on any 2025 TV schedule, I can at least hope we might get something within the following year.

Until then, I suppose I'll rewatch this series and smile – and imagine how freaked Antone would get if he saw a mouse in the house. I can only imagine the amount of screaming and finger-pointing that would take place. Ugh, can FX get on the ball and renew it? We need this in our lives.