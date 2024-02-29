Shōgun's Hiroyuki Sanada Explains Why He Took The Role Of Toranaga, And I Have Even More Admiration For The Mind Of The Main Character
A daimyo that changed the world.
If you are a fan of Hiroyuki Sanada, you know he's taken on some pretty powerful characters. Recently, he opened up to CinemaBlend about his latest dramatic role, Toranaga, in the new FX series, Shōgun, and why he decided to play him. After hearing his answer, I have even more respect for the character.
Shōgun is the latest show to join the ranks of FX's elite programming on the 2024 TV schedule. It's a new miniseries adapted from the James Clavell novel of the same name. Hiroyuki Sanada portrays one of the main characters, Lord Yoshi Toranaga, a powerful daimyo (a feudal lord). While we follow mainly three people throughout the show, Toranaga is one of the most memorable, and all roads lead back to him.
Sanada – who also acts as a producer on Shōgun – has portrayed many dramatic roles throughout his career. Still, the actor revealed to CinemaBlend during a junket for the FX series why he decided to not only take on the role of Toranaga but work on the show as a whole. Basically, he said it was all about calling Toranaga "a hero" at a time when people -- and viewers -- need someone like him the most:
For those who don't know, Shōgun's main characters – Lord Yoshi Toranaga, Pilot Major John Blackthorne, and Todo Mariko – are all based on actual historical figures. Toragana is based on Tokugawa Ieyasu, the first Shōgun of the Tokugawa Shōgunate, and he is considered one of the "Great Unifiers" of Japan.
Hearing that backstory from Sanada makes me enjoy the character even more. This is because knowing his background and how much he admired the real historical figure on which the character is based adds an immense amount of meaning to his performance.
The actor has appeared in many famous movies from which you might recognize him – such as his role in the Bullet Train cast or maybe a Scorpion in Mortal Kombat, a film that is getting a sequel. Several of his other action roles include Zack Snyder's zombie action film, Army of the Dead, Avengers: Endgame, The Wolverine, the psychological horror film Ring, and many, many others.
Sanada did say that playing Toranaga was also "difficult" in a way because he had to try and portray humanity but also not use emotion in his expressions – i.e. keep a "poker face:"
Already, I'm even more interested in the character – and have a lot more respect for all the political moves he makes throughout the series.
Toranaga's story will continue as Shōgun releases new episodes weekly on FX (you can also watch it with a Hulu subscription) until its finale on April 23, 2024 – and you'll get to witness the rise of the Shōgun as the battles begin.
