Mortal Kombat 2 Set Photo Seemingly Teases A Thrilling Rematch For Two Beloved Fighters

Video game movies have had a storied history in theaters, many of which were infamous flops. But the past few years have brought a few successful titles including Sonic the Hedgehog, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Warner Bros.' R-Rated Mortal Kombat flick. A sequel is on the way for the latter project, and a new set photo from Mortal Kombat 2 seemingly teases a rematch for two beloved fighters: Scorpion and Sub-Zero.

What we know about the sequel is limited, but fans were thrilled to see the Mortal Kombat 2 cast resume filming after production was paused due to the strikes. Producer Todd Garner recently posted on Twitter from the movie's set, and even the most casual fan will recognize Scorpion's signature spear weapon pictured. Check it out below:

Alexa, cue the Mortal Kombat theme song. Scorpion is back, presumably with actor Hiroyuki Sanada reprising his role in the process. Exactly how he factors into the forthcoming story remains a mystery, but I have to assume that he'll one again be facing off against Joe Taslim's Sub-Zero. That is, unless the latter actor transforms into another character in the sequel.

For my money, the 2021 Mortal Kombat is one of the best video game movies, as it's a fairly accurate depiction of the ultra-violent video game series. While the pair of '90s movies were fun as a kid, the violence was toned down. But the newest Mortal Kombat movie included some gross fatalities that pleased the generations of fans out there.

Scorpion and Sub-Zero have had a long rivalry in the games, and serve as the primary mascots of the MK series as a whole. The 2021 movie was no exception, but Mortal Kombat's ending saw Scorpion come out on top, killing Sub-Zero in the process. Fans of the games will know that Bi-Han typically becomes Noob Saibot after his death in the games, so perhaps that'll happen in the sequel. Only time will tell.

Mortal Kombat 2 is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming video game movies coming down the line, especially after how well received its predecessor was. The 2021 movie came at the height of the pandemic, and its successful release on HBO Max (now just Max) came at a time when folks weren't going to movie theaters. And as such, it should be interesting to see how Mortal Kombat 2 performs at the box office.

With filming now resuming, we should be getting more peaks from the set and hopefully an idea about what Mortal Kombat 2 is going to bringing to the table. The first movie never actually made it to the titular tournament, focusing in many ways like a prequel. And the filmmakers have an opportunity to bring some fan favorite characters that haven't been seen yet, including Karl Urban's Johnny Cage.

Mortal Kombat 2 doesn't currently have a release date.