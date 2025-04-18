‘F–k Dragons Dude.’ Jason Momoa Brought In Someone From His Game Of Thrones Past To Work On His New Show, And They Had Some Big Thoughts

Using your star power for a personal project is a big part of the film industry. There are plenty of passion projects that are started and carried on the backs of one star or director. And often these projects are noted for their brilliance because it was made from a place of pure passion. While money makes the world go round, movies and television started as a way of expression and art, and sometimes we do forget that. So when actors like Jason Momoa use their star power to tell important stories that nobody else has told in the mainstream before, it holds great impact and significance that is admired by the people around you.

In an interview with GQ, actor Jason Momoa shares not just his inspiration, but some of his struggles with his new Apple TV+ show Chief of War. Specifically, Momoa talks about how learning the native tongue has been harder than when he learned Dothraki for Game of Thrones. He mentioned how he worked with someone from his GoT days for Chief of War. Momoa goes on to share this interaction the two of them had.

I got someone I can't get us in trouble with, but there's someone that I worked with on Game of Thrones who's very, extremely important, and they came in to help on some stuff and really dove into the world of what we're doing. And they lost themselves in this world. They came back to us and they were like, did you know this? Did you know that? Did you know this? And I’m like, bro. Yeah. We know this. And he's like, ‘This is bigger than Game of Thrones could ever be. Fuck dragons, dude—this thing is insane.’ These are real stories. We have so many stories.

For those who aren’t familiar, with Chief of War it is a historical drama series that tells the true story of unification of the Hawaiian Islands in the 1780’s. One of seven upcoming movies and tv shows with pacific islander representation; Momoa’s Chief of War not only has an almost all-Polynesian cast, but it is set to be staged almost entirely in the native Olelo Hawai’i tongue. A language that Momoa says puts Dothraki to shame.

In the interview Momoa shares a lot about how much passion he has put into making sure that the people and the cultures are not only respected on screen but depicted as accurately as he can. In this day and age such a feat isn’t easy, a sentiment that Momoa does touch on.

And that's the beauty of it. It's a really cool moment in time for us. Once this kicks open the door and for our people, for everyone… Anyone who understands the business knows how hard it is just to even get here. And so we can't tell everything, but we sure as fuck kicked open that door and now all of the younger kids can rush in there and hopefully they're inspired. That's really what we want our people to be stoked on.

Some of the cast members for Chief of War includes Aquaman co-star Temuera Morrison, but the cast also includes those who have never acted before. This is done to keep the cast to just those who not only have pacific islander roots, but who are passionate and committed to telling the story of their people. As well as the filming for the movie has been on the Hawaiian Islands, though some of the locals haven’t been all too thrilled about the filming.

Chief of War isn’t the first to have the movie fully dedicated to a native tongue. The Emmy nominated horror-flick Prey focused on the Comanche in 1719, even having a full language dub in the Comanche language. Seeing more films that include careful consideration, attention, and research to the native people who have called this world home long before us is very inspiring, even if I myself may not be part of those groups. You don’t have to be a member of these tribes and groups, to be captivated by their stories, and that is a lesson you can only learn thanks to these passion projects.

All in all Chief of War is just one of a few upcoming Apple TV+ shows that are going to be worth the price of a subscription and is set to release in August of 2025. I have high expectations, solely because in his interview Momoa spoke with such passion, and it seems everyone else who is involved in this project want to create something to be proud of. Which is exceptionally admirable.