Silo Season 2’s Fourth Episode Has A Pretty Huge Cliffhanger, And I Talked To The Cast About How It Shakes Things Up

Revolution has been brewing on the 2024 TV schedule , as the world of Apple TV+’s Silo continues to fracture. Thanks to Rebecca Ferguson’s Juliette Nichols departing at the end of Season 1 , discontent has been growing between the people of Silo 18 and those in authority. And, thanks to the events of the fourth chapter to Season 2, it looks like that rift is about to reach a boiling point. With that, CinemaBlend spoke with the cast about how things will be shaken up.

Last chance to avoid spoilers, as we’re about to talk to both sides of this massive cliffhanger that threatens to change everything.

Bernard’s Latest Power Move Could Go Either Way In The Eyes Of Sims

As we saw throughout the entirety of “The Harmonium,” Silo’s return to alternating storylines is now in full swing. While Juliette and Solo (Steve Zahn) were experimenting with underwater exploration and musical instruments in Silo 17, Silo 18’s recent events involved Bernard (Tim Robbins) committing an atrocity in the name of The Pact.

Though, to be fair, his murder of Judge Meadows (Tanya Moodie) was through a delicious dinner subtly laced with poison. And the current leader of Silo 18 did use the red-level relic we call a VR headset to let her see a glimpse of the pre-apocalyptic world as she slipped away. Questioning Mr. Robbins on how he felt about this action, the acclaimed actor and Silo cast member shared the following with CinemaBlend:

Let's just put it this way: you might not understand why, but it's the only thing I can do. … And part of Bernard's tragedy is that he is not allowed to have that romantic love 'cause that would compromise the Silo.

On one hand, I am totally sad to see Bernard basically admitting to himself that he can never be romantically happy. Yes, he’s dedicated to order in Silo’s world on the edge, but did he really need to kill the woman he loved? Apparently, the answer is yes…especially when that murder has been moved to a convenient pair of scapegoats.

Obviously, Silo’s good soldier Robert Sims (Common) doesn’t have a problem getting his hands dirty, but there have been moments throughout what we've see so far where his humanity has really shined. Keep that in mind when reading what Common told CinemaBlend about how Sims’ loyalties may be affected in Season 2 of the show:

He's still figuring it out, and one of his biggest confidants and people that he responds to … is his wife. So that's a new part of the audience's understanding of who Sims is, because you get to see his wife. That inevitably will have an effect upon at least the decisions he's making. And then also, with him being aligned with Bernard for what they want to do for the Silo, it's more of a mix in there.

There may be trouble ahead, dear readers. I’m seriously curious about how the death of Judge Meadows will be received by Camille Sims (Alexandria Riley), but that’s something we’ll have to keep an eye out for. That is, whenever we’re not glued to the fates of Knox (Shane McRae) and Shirley (Remmie Milner) - the mother and father of the Mechanical revolution, and now wanted fugitives.

Knox Is Now Radicalized By The Death Of Judge Meadows

If I had a nickel for each time I’ve seen a 2024 TV episode pull a move from The Warriors, I’d have two nickels. Which isn’t a lot, but I’m fascinated that Silo, as well as What We Do in the Shadows (one of the shows that's ending in 2024 ) both pulled it off with style! And when it comes to “The Harmonium’s” spin on framing an innocent party for the death of a beloved leader, it’s Knox and Shirley that have nowhere to run to, and nowhere to hide.

At least, that’s what it looks like at the end of this most recent page that’s been turned. With Bernard and Sims firmly placing Judge Meadows’ death on the Mechanical reps set to meet with her, even the threat of cutting the power seems to be trumped at the moment.

While I chatted with Shane McRae about this new development, he invoked events from the past two Silo episodes that sparked a change of heart:

[Episode] Three and Four, they're just heartbreaking, and brutal, and they are sort of the creation of Knox and Shirley as a team … Knox thinks ‘we're gonna go through the system.’ And then what happens when they go up top, that's when Knox is completely lost. When he sees what's happened, and you see him snap, Shirley is the one holding him back. That's when the old Knox dies, in that moment, and then something new is born as they run down the stairs.

What started with graffiti proclaiming “Juliette Lives” only led to a skirmish between Mechanical and Judicial’s shock troops, which cost the life of young engineer Cooper (Matt Gomez Hidaka). Now, the stakes are even higher as Silo’s fourth Season 2 episode has the mother and father of the working class that keeps the power running on the lam.

As Remmie Milner mentioned shortly after Mr. McRae’s comment, that “taste of the betrayal” is now what’s going to bond both Shirley and Knox in their bid for survival. That’ll surely be important, as the full weight of Bernard’s grip on Silo 18 looks to now be in play. As the state of play currently stands, he’s currently got the best hand on the table. But, of course, anything can happen once we've turned the page.

