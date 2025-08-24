‘Dying.’ A Viral Video Claimed Jeffrey Dean Morgan Masturbates ‘20 Times’ Per Week, And The Walking Dead Star Could Not Get Enough

It’s that time again during the 2025 TV schedule when we address that age-old curiosity: just how often do celebrities masturbate, and is it directly comparable to the size of their hands? Actually wait, no, that's not something we ever talk about during any particular TV schedule, but the Internet provides nonetheless. After Walking Dead: Dead City star Jeffrey Dean Morgan learned he was the subject of a viral video hypothesizing his self-pleasuring habits, he shared a good-natured response.

Since there’s no truly proper way to introduce such a video about this subject, just give it a watch. But probably not around any impressionable children or at work or during a funeral or anything.

Stand-up comedian Jon Shefsky has been sharing videos under the shared titled "The Jacket Report" that, quite obviously, hypothesizes about how often celebs are cranking one out. Given his semi-behemoth size, it's surmised that he likely masturbates upwards of 20 times per week, which is a highball number for anyone's self-love habits.

Always a good sport, Morgan shared quite the tickled reaction to the viral vid, sharing it on his own IG Stories while also leaving a comment on Shefsky's post, starting with:

My wife sent this to me… DYING. I know this because I couldn’t even decipher wtf she was trying to type…. She was Laughing too hard. It’s some interesting research. I can’t confirm nor deny the 20 A WEEK?!?!

Can we assume this was his face after reading that?

So often when someone can "neither confirm nor deny" something, the answer is 100% yes, and they're desperately hoping to keep the outside world from knowing it. In this case, however, JDM's incredulousness implies he actually does NOT masturbate 20 times a week, on average or otherwise. I'm sorry to any gamblers out there who wagered big on that one.

Morgan continued, pointing out why it would be difficult for him to find the time, energy and then some to make the viral vid true.

That’s a heavy workload for anyone… much less an old fart who’s married to a smoking hot younger lady and either on set or being a dad/farmer. TWENTY?! Cheers to ME! Bravo dude. We do appreciate a good laugh even if at my expense! Keep up the solid research!

Those duties technically don't even account for his new-ish gig hosting the competition series Destination X, limiting his time even further. Granted, that show isn't among the reality TV series where masturbation is frowned upon, but one can just assume that jerking off in the wilderness wouldn't have been a great move either.

I can only imagine how amused his wife Hilarie Burton Morgan was when she saw the video. The duo are among the most adorable couples in Hollywood (or outside of it, technically), and definitely share an offbeat sense of humor that can appreciate hyper-personal assumptions about masturbation habits. It's also fitting since she portrayed The Walking Dead's human Lucille, the namesake inspiration for Negan's barb-wire bat of the same name. I'll let everyone draw their own conclusions about that bat-centric comparison.

We'll have to wait and see if Norman Reedus gets this same under-the-microscope treatment whenever Season 3 of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon kicks off, though I'm sure there's already some fan-fic out there about Daryl and Rick's eventual reunion that would be applicable here.