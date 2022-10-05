'Smile' Interviews with Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner And More
Watch Sosie Bacon and more of the 'Smile' cast discuss their new psychological thriller.
Audiences are raving about the new horror from Paramount Pictures “Smile.” CinemaBlend sat down with the cast behind the film including Sosie Bacon, Kyle Gallner, Jessie T. Usher, and Writer/Director Parker Finn. We discuss their brilliant marketing campaign, how the film tackles mental health, reactions to the brutal ending and much more!
Video Chapters:
0:00 Intro
0:37 Sosie Bacon on how scary it is to be surrounded by creepy smiles
1:35 Director Parker Finn discusses how he developed the scares throughout the film
2:35 The cast reflects on how this film delves into mental health and trauma
4:30 Director Parker Finn on the viral marketing campaign for “Smile”
4:50 SPOILER: The cast and director discuss the film’s brutal ending
