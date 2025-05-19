'Final Destination: Bloodlines' Spoiler Interviews With Brec Bassinger, Richard Harmon And More
Watch our interviews with the cast!
“Final Destination” is back! CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg sat down with the cast of “Final Destination Bloodlines” (Brec Bassinger, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, and Rya Kihlstedt) as well as co-directors Adam Stein & Zach Lipovsky and producer Craig Perry to talk about the bloody and oddly hilarious new film. Watch them discuss how the franchise has left them in fear of everyday activities, the personality of death, how one pushy actor secretly forced their way into multiple roles and much, much more.
Video Chapters
0:00 - Brec Bassinger Talks ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ Practical Effects And Setting People On Fire
0:43 - The ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ Cast On What Everyday Activities They’re Now Afraid To Do
3:20 - The ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ Co-Directors Talk “What Can We Ruin For People?”
3:47 - The ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ Cast Trades Death Sequences
5:05 - Brec Bassinger On When She Found Out She’d Have The ‘Final Destination’ Premonition
5:40 - The Co-Directors Talk Bringing That Big Opening Death Scene Together
6:13 - The One Cast Member That Snuck Onto The ‘60s Set And Ended Up In That Big Opening Scene
7:20 - Why Brec Bassinger Didn’t Finish Reading The Script
8:00 - Producer Craig Perry On Why The Psychic Visions Of ‘Final Destination’ Are Never Explained
8:38 - Does Death Have A Personality? The Directors Weigh In
9:25 - How The Passing Of Time Has Affected Our Relationship With The ‘Final Destination’ Franchise
10:37 - The Very Coincidental ‘Final Destination’ Anniversary That Coincides With Release
Jeff started his career producing television commercials in his hometown of Fresno, California. After a few years, he came across the opportunity to make a living talking about his favorite thing: movies. Jeff is a film buff who is full of gratitude that he gets to spout opinions about them for a living. He currently resides in Los Angeles, where he spends his time complaining about Los Angeles.
