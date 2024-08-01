'Star Trek: Section 31' Comic-Con 2024 Interview | Sam Richardson, Kacey Rohl, Omari Hardwick & More
The Cast of Paramount+'s upcoming "Star Trek" movie joined CinemaBlend at this year's San Diego Comic-Con to nerd out on all things "Trek."
The cast (Sam Richardson, Kacey Rohl, Omari Hardwick) and director Olatunde Osunsanmi of "Star Trek: Section 31," Paramount+'s upcoming "Star Trek" movie, joined CinemaBlend at this year's San Diego Comic-Con to nerd out on all things "Trek." We discuss how "Section 31" is going to feel wildly different from other "Star Trek" projects, we get more details on each cast member's character, the "privilege" of improving on a "Star Trek" set, and more.
Video Chapters
00:19 - 'Star Trek: Section 31' Is Like Nothing Else In The 'Star Trek' Universe
01:16 - How Much 'Trek' Knowledge Do Audiences Need Going In?
03:07 - How The Cast Researched And Prepared For A Major Role Within The Deep Lore Of 'Star Trek'
06:11 - How Sam Richardson Was Able To Bring His Comedic Chops To 'Star Trek'
07:08 - The 'Privilege' Of Improving On A 'Star Trek' Set
09:53 - What Kind Of Unexpected Crazy Sh*t Is In Store For Fans?
