Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Showrunners Know You Want More Of Erica Ortegas, So Don’t Worry

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is underway, and fan responses to the new episodes have been largely positive so far. Despite that, a number of Trekkies may still be wondering if some of their wishes for this season will ultimately be granted. While viewers loved most of the ensemble cast, there was a particularly high amount love aimed at Enterprise pilot Erica Ortegas and the actress who played her, Melissa Navia. In fact, requests for more Ortegas-centric stories sparked the "Moretegas" movement, and the series' co-showrunners are more than aware of all that buzz.

CinemaBlend spoke to Henry Alonso Myers and Akiva Goldsman ahead of the release of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2. While discussing the new installments with them, I asked if there's a process when it comes to creating stories for specific characters. With that, I also inquired whether they sought out any parity in regard to ensuring adequate screen time for each member of the cast or if that just depends on the episodes written. That discussion led me to mention the calls for more Ortegas. In turn, Henry Alonso Myers explained the situation with Melissa Navia's character as well as the mistake the producers realized at the end of Season 1:

We’re trying at the end of the season to give everyone at least a few moments. With Ortegas, one of the unique things about that character is she is right at the center. So she ends up being in a lot of the show, which is great and makes it fun to write her. But, you know, all of us got to the end of Season 1, and we were like, ‘We put her in a ton of stuff,’ but then we felt like we hadn’t given her something.

Ortegas popped up a lot throughout Season 1 of Strange New Worlds. In that time, she dished out numerous quips, got in on the big conversations and had a major fight scene. With all of that in mind, it's still easy to understand how Henry Alonso Myers and the writing staff slipped up with Melissa Navia's character. It's true that she got in on the action, but much of it was group-oriented. She's still yet to get a true moment to shine on her own.

Fortunately, that will change in Season 2, though not because of the fans. Henry Alonso Myers said that he and the staff realized their error before Strange New Worlds even premiered, and he explained why it was important to fix that:

These were decisions we came to without [the show] going to the public. We were like, ‘Boy, we really like Ortegas. She really deserves her own moment.' That's the approach that we have. We're telling the stories of these characters, and we want to give them each a thing to do as much as we can.

I'd wager that fans will be happy to get more of Erica Ortegas in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds this year. And what's even more exciting is that based on what Henry Alonso Myers said, viewers will get significant details on her backstory along the way. CinemaBlend also learned from Melissa Navia months ago fans will get additional info on Pike and Ortegas' dynamic. So, provided viewers continue to tune in with their Paramount+ subscription, they've got plenty of juicy "Moretegas" deets on the way.

Paramount+ actually teased a bit of Ortegas' upcoming adventures in Season 2, though the scene is a bit of a downer. For those that missed it, check out this moment from an upcoming episode in which a hyped Erica is told she won't get to be a part of the away mission after all:

I guess there are some downsides to being one of the most adept pilots on the ship. Here's hoping that things turn around for Ortegas in the episode and that she gets a chance to have the same types of moments we saw other SNW characters have during the first season. Also, let's cross our fingers and toes that she makes it out of this new slate of episodes alive. Because unlike a lot of the characters on this show (who appear later in the timeline), we don't know where Ortegas' story goes.

