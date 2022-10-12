Star Trek's Kate Mulgrew Shared Her Thoughts About A Voyager Movie With Us Just Before Alex Kurtzman Teased Her Live-Action Return

Star Trek: Voyager is a beloved show for franchise fans, but it never had the chance to shine as brightly back in its day. While The Next Generation had a handful of movies with Patrick Stewart and his crew, actress Kate Mulgrew had to settle for a cameo in Star Trek: Nemesis, and only recently had the chance to reprise her role as Kathryn Janeway on television in the animated series Prodigy. It sounds like more could be in the works, however, following Trek head Alex Kurtzman’s comments at New York Comic-Con. His comments have me really excited about what’s coming for her character, especially considering what Mulgrew said to CinemaBlend about a Voyager movie only hours before.

I had the honor of speaking to Kate Mulgrew ahead of Star Trek: Prodigy’s panel at New York Comic-Con, and while we discussed a lot about what’s to come in the Paramount+ (opens in new tab) and Nickelodeon series, we also briefly got on the topic of a Voyager movie. I noted that I’m a big advocate for a Voyager film being made in this streaming era, and Mulgrew agreed that the idea sounded fun:

I think a Voyager movie would be fun, and I think you’re not alone in wanting to see that. I mean, this group, this crew was of terrific significance to thousands of people. So, I think to bring them together again, a little older, a little wiser, and a little saucier? That could be nothing short of very fun.

Hours later, Alex Kurtzman revealed that the franchise is looking into ways to bring Kate Mulgrew back as Janeway in a live-action project and that they have some ideas in the works. Now, I’m not saying that one of those ideas is a Voyager movie, but I am saying that Mulgrew had some personal thoughts to share on the idea pretty quickly. If Paramount+ is kicking around the idea of finally making a Voyager movie, there is no denying the timing is kind of perfect for this to be a “very fun” thing for fans.

Kate Mulgrew is back in Star Trek as the Hologram Janeway and Vice Admiral Janeway in Prodigy, and her Voyager co-stars are also working in the franchise. Robert Beltran's Chakotay is also featured in the animated Prodigy series, and Jeri Ryan is currently a part of the cast of Picard as Seven of Nine.

Beyond that, Star Trek 4 doesn’t seem like it’ll release anytime soon, and Paramount+ is a perfect place to release a more niche fan-interest project that may not appeal to a mainstream audience. Hey, they could even get Robert Duncan McNeill to direct it, and maybe even butter him up with a Captain Proton miniseries .

Of course, there are plenty of options for Kate Mulgrew to return to Star Trek in live-action without it happening with a Star Trek: Voyager movie. Star Trek: Picard recently revealed Seven of Nine is officially a Starfleet officer, which opens the avenue for the franchise to do a Voyager continuation through her. There could also be a Janeway miniseries, though if there are still multiple ideas floating around out there, I’d prefer to stick with the “fun” idea of a Voyager movie (preferably one with redemption for Harry Kim ).