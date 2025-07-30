Star Trek’s Robert Picardo Revealed Something Concerning The EMH In Starfleet Academy That Should Delight Voyager Fans

San Diego Comic-Con gave us our first good look at Star Trek: Starfleet Academy and the return of Voyager star Robert Picardo as the EMH. While the series is centered on the first batch of new recruits to Starfleet in the 32nd century, I think there are more than a few longtime fans who are also highly anticipating seeing one of the best Star Trek characters back in action. I'm one of those people, and I was thrilled when the actor told me one way the show will mirror Voyager.

The EMH, or Doctor, will serve as an instructor in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, but that doesn't mean he's stuck in the classroom. I had a chance to speak with Picardo at Comic-Con, and I asked if there was room for any of those iconic standalone episodes the character received in Voyager. They're arguably the best episodes of the series, and I received confirmation from him that there's a good chance Doctor will be getting a standalone adventure or two in this new series:

The wonderful thing about [this new series] is I will compare myself to The Doctor at my age and with all the experience and life I've had. It's the most exciting thing to learn something new, at any age, and The Doctor perfectly embodies that. So yes, you will see multiple events, but one major event and one major character interaction, [where Doctor learns] something very new. And when you're 800, that's particularly meaningful.

If you're a Voyager fan like me, you're probably as psyched as I was in the moment to hear that. If you're not sure how to feel about that, let me just drop a quick reminder that some of the best EMH episodes are just a few clicks away if you have a Paramount+ subscription. Here are some of my favorites:

"Tinker, Tenor, Doctor, Spy" Season 6 Episode 4

"Latent Image" Season 5 Episode 11

"Living Witness" Season 4 Episode 23

"Virtuoso" Season 6 Episode 13

"Real Life" Season 3 Episode 22

Each of those episodes involved The EMH in a position where he was forced to reconcile with humanity in ways that a program struggled to understand. Now, with 800 years of service to Starfleet under his belt, I would think he's more seasoned and has plenty of things he understands about humanity, as well as the other species puttering around the galaxy.

Robert Picardo even hinted that he'll have one major interaction with a key character in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, and thanks to the panel at San Diego Comic-Con, I think I have a read on who. Starfleet Academy cast member Kerrice Brooks will play Sam, a Kasqian, which was confirmed to be a "photonic" species by Alex Kurtzman. She's a hologram, and one has to think she'll be consulting the EMH a lot as she seeks out advice on how to interact and mingle with her carbon-based peers.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will also feature many returning actors, namely from Discovery, which also took place in the 32nd century in its latter seasons. While the trailer showed us Tig Notaro's Jett Reno, a few pointed out that Mary Wiseman's Tilly was absent from the trailer. It seems strange, given that Tilly joining the Academy was a big part of her storyline in Discovery, so that'll be something to think about as we wait for more trailers.

However, for now, I'm just delighted with the news Picardo provided us.

Now, we'll have to get through the rest of the 2025 TV schedule first, but then it's time for Star Trek: Starfleet Academy in early 2026. Of course, Strange New Worlds Season 3 is airing right now on Paramount+, so check that out and other past Trek shows as well.